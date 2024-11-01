Why we all need to remember the lifeline of human connection this Diwali - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events will undoubtedly shape our future, yet we find ourselves in a time of profound uncertainty and ongoing strife.

Meanwhile, war is escalating in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine continues with relentless intensity. Closer to home, more food banks are opening to support struggling families, exposing the harsh realities faced by many. These issues, while massive and daunting, compel us to reflect on our place in this complex world. So, what can we, as individuals, do to counterbalance these painful events?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration of Diwali by Hindus this week offers a timely reminder of the power of light amidst darkness. Like Christmas, Diwali is a time for rejoicing in our shared humanity, for giving love, and for extending goodwill. It prompts us to take stock of our lives and to consider how we, united, might improve not only our own circumstances but also those of the people around us. It calls us to act as beacons, countering darkness through collective acts of kindness and community spirit.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and members of the Arunima Kumar Dance Company light candles at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, London, during a reception to mark Diwali. PIC: Mina Kim/PA Wire

As a leadership coach, I encourage my clients to reframe challenges as opportunities, as second chances to find new purpose and hope. While this is no simple task, our perception plays a crucial role in shaping our reality. How we view the world, whether in a state of despair or as a realm of possibilities, is our choice, and it is a choice that can drastically alter our experiences.

We must embrace this perspective collectively, transcending divisions of colour, religion and age. These aspects of identity are to be respected, not highlighted as barriers, because at our core, we are one. Our collective aspirations for peace, hope, and happiness are inherently linked. We cannot thrive in isolation, nor can we find true joy while others suffer.

Reading about a family in Gaza on the BBC website brought tears to my eyes. Their plight is a poignant reminder of the suffering many endure, but even in the face of such adversity, hope remains - our hope and our fervent prayer that evil will not triumph, that no child will go to sleep on an empty stomach, feeling unloved or forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I pray for our elders, too, those who have given and sacrificed so much. May they feel cherished and honoured by us. The recent call for volunteers by Childline, as it marked 40 years since it was founded by Dame Esther Rantzen, highlights the continuing need for connection and support. It is both heartening and alarming to learn that some children contact Childline multiple times a day, seeking solace and understanding. What does this reveal about the state of our society? With mental illness on the rise and many feeling isolated, it is vital for us to reach out and offer the lifeline of human connection.

In reflecting on our potential for positive action, we can draw inspiration from the extraordinary legacy of Nelson Mandela. Against all odds, Mandela became the first Black president of South Africa, embodying perseverance, and vision.

One of his renowned acts was his support for the South African rugby team during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, a story beautifully depicted in the film Invictus. Mandela’s backing of the team was not merely a gesture of sportsmanship; it was a strategic move towards unifying a nation divided by years of apartheid. By encouraging people to rally around a common cause, irrespective of their faith or colour, he demonstrated the power of focusing on shared aspirations.

His leadership remains a beacon for world leaders and individuals alike, teaching us to look beyond immediate challenges and embrace the larger vision of unity and reconciliation. Like Mandela, let us aim to hit life’s proverbial sixes, striving not just to safeguard our interests but to foster a sense of collective triumph and joy across our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mentioning Nelson Mandela naturally brings to mind a personal reflection; my father was of the same age as Mandela, and they both passed away in the same month. As I approach my eleventh Diwali without him, I cherish the memories of how he had a unique ability to bring people together. Our home was always a gathering place for friends on New Year's Day. Although Diwali has become a more subdued affair since his passing, the essence of this sacred festival remains deeply ingrained in me.

I will end this column with a heartfelt wish for those celebrating Diwali, a very happy new year. As Hindus, let us shine brightly, dedicating ourselves to easing the burden of our fellow citizens. Let us light candles, not just in our homes, but in our hearts, spreading joy throughout our neighbourhoods and communities. By doing so, we embody the goodness we wish to see in the world, offering grace and light where needed most.