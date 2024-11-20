Why we all should be standing with our farmers and not undermining them

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 20th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
The protests by farmers yesterday were damaging for the Government in themselves. To pick the very people who are central to ensuring food security to alienate first is something.

But what is even more damaging are the claims of Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), that the Treasury has not engaged with farmers in finding a solution.

This only suggests to rural communities what they largely suspected, that Labour is out of touch with them and their concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Generations feel like they are being betrayed, vital farmland is being put unnecessarily at risk.

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: James Manning/PA WireFarmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire
Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The Government would be foolish to think that this is just a minor storm that will pass by, such is the strength of feeling. Farmers have rarely been this angry.

But this isn’t anger in isolation. For a long time there has been an overwhelming feeling amongst farmers that they have been ignored. They were left to pick up the pieces after Brexit. The trade deal with Australia sold British farmers down the river.

This isn’t a tempestuous group of troublemakers. Farmers are anything but, keeping their heads down and toiling away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Wainwright, a fourth generation farmer from Halifax, summed up the issue facing farmers having to cover the tax bill. “It’s like I’m going to have to buy my own farm back,” he said

Since 1754, The Yorkshire Post has stood proudly with farmers, as it does today. This newspaper and its readers are acutely aware that farmers don’t just put food on the nation’s tables but also look after and nurture the land.

Our farmers deserve better from all corners of Westminster and beyond. That is why the Government should reevaluate its plans to impose the family farm tax.

Related topics:GovernmentYorkshire Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice