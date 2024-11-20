Why we all should be standing with our farmers and not undermining them

The protests by farmers yesterday were damaging for the Government in themselves. To pick the very people who are central to ensuring food security to alienate first is something.

But what is even more damaging are the claims of Tom Bradshaw, president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), that the Treasury has not engaged with farmers in finding a solution.

This only suggests to rural communities what they largely suspected, that Labour is out of touch with them and their concerns.

Generations feel like they are being betrayed, vital farmland is being put unnecessarily at risk.

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

The Government would be foolish to think that this is just a minor storm that will pass by, such is the strength of feeling. Farmers have rarely been this angry.

But this isn’t anger in isolation. For a long time there has been an overwhelming feeling amongst farmers that they have been ignored. They were left to pick up the pieces after Brexit. The trade deal with Australia sold British farmers down the river.

This isn’t a tempestuous group of troublemakers. Farmers are anything but, keeping their heads down and toiling away.

Richard Wainwright, a fourth generation farmer from Halifax, summed up the issue facing farmers having to cover the tax bill. “It’s like I’m going to have to buy my own farm back,” he said

Since 1754, The Yorkshire Post has stood proudly with farmers, as it does today. This newspaper and its readers are acutely aware that farmers don’t just put food on the nation’s tables but also look after and nurture the land.