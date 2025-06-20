Why we cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to clean air in Yorkshire - Dr Jim McQuaid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday was Clean Air Day and this year it aimed to shine a light on evidence that air pollution affects us from the cradle to the grave. Growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s means I can remember that ‘Sheffield smell’ coming back from family holidays, the smell of the coal used to drive the steel industry.

We have taken great strides since then to clean up our act. We are already seeing the health benefits from Clean Air Zones in both Bradford and Sheffield. Leeds discontinued plans for a CAZ after significant improvements in air quality were achieved through businesses and public services switching to a cleaner fleet of vehicles.

But air pollution still has the capacity to be an invisible killer. A recent report from the Health Effects Institute estimated 8.1 million premature deaths are attributed annually to air pollution globally and the World Bank estimates health damage caused by air pollution costs $8.1 trillion a year, which is over 5 per cent of global GDP.

Dr Jim McQuaid is Associate Professor of Atmospheric Composition, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds. PIC: Ian Martindale

One of the main air pollutants affecting human health is particulate matter, a mix of tiny particles such as desert dust, soot, or smoke which are less than 2.5 microns in diameter – a fraction of the size of a human hair.

Particulate matter can penetrate deep into our lungs and the smallest cross into the bloodstream and even the brain. They have been linked to several health issues ranging from asthma, cancer and heart disease, and an increased risk of developing diseases including dementia and diabetes. A recent health risk assessment model estimated that over 40,000 premature deaths are attributable to PM exposure in the UK.

I recently co-led a project to create a graphic illustration of the concentrations of PM in major cities around the globe, including Leeds and Sheffield. As well as showing the historical contribution from the steel furnaces, our Air Quality Stripes reveal that while stricter regulations and technological advancements have successfully reduced particulate matter concentrations in many European cities, conditions are worsening in Asia and Africa.

Closer to home, modern vehicles are becoming less important contributors, but not all particles come from the exhaust pipe. Tyres wear down, producing tiny particles, and brake pads generate their own mix of miniscule metallic particles. This means that the increasing presence of electric vehicles will still contribute to particulate pollution.

Agriculture is also a seasonal contributor with manure and slurry, a major source of ammonia – one ingredient in the atmospheric cocktail that makes up particulate matter.

And there is another alarming development that we are seeing through our network of PM monitors across Leeds. On cold nights there is a teatime increase in particle pollution, and it happens after the usual rush hour peak. All the evidence points to log burners being the culprit as people increasingly use them as a supplement to central heating.

There is no doubt that we are breathing easier than we used to when I was a child, but this does not mean that we can be complacent.