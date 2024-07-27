Why we must all thank those who are doing their bit to protect the curlew in Yorkshire - Matthew Trevelyan

But it’s the curlew in particular which inspires story, poetry, and song. They speak to us of sorrow, tragedy, freedom, longing, and joy. It’s no wonder they’re close to our hearts.

Sadly, populations of breeding waders are in steep decline – with curlew considered to be the most pressing bird conservation priority in the UK. For those of us who spend time in the landscapes they favour, it’s unbearable to think they might disappear completely.

The main driver for decline in this relatively long-lived bird is poor breeding success.

The curlew is Britain's most endangered wading bird, with a population decline of about 60 per cent since the 1980s. PIC: Simon Hulme

Though curlew return to their traditional breeding grounds, year on year, chicks fail to fledge in the numbers required to sustain a healthy population.

There are many reasons for breeding failure. Foxes and crows, among other predators, threaten both eggs and chicks, as does intensive agriculture. Neither eggs or chicks stand much of a chance in accidental encounters with a 15 metre wide disc mower.

Climate anomalies mean that one year, rainstorms chill chicks to the bone, whilst in another, drought brings dehydration and death.

Add to this dire picture, an impoverished insect bank, a ‘predator-shadow’ cast by unsympathetic tree-planting schemes and dogs running off the lead - and it’s no wonder curlews are calling the alarm.

It’s been calculated that, at minimum, we need 10,000 more chicks to survive in the UK each year, just to halt the decline.

Before becoming the Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer for Nidderdale National Landscape, I worked for a decade in the North York Moors managing my family’s farm. I feel a strong connection to the upland landscape, and am passionate about promoting ways of farming that are beneficial to our landscape and its wildlife. My work means I understand, and work closely, with farmers, and I know that there is hope. Most farmers love the land and wildlife they’re custodians of, and want to help curlews.

Curlews are bio-indicators - an ‘umbrella species’. Our actions to protect curlew will also benefit a range of other species and habitats. Likewise, curlew incidentally benefit from a transition to agro-ecological farming practices designed to regenerate the soil, which also helps to regenerate curlew. Indeed, there is a vibrant picture of the countryside, being painted by farmers who embrace a nature friendly approach.

Farmers such as George Taylor who is part of the South Lakes Curlew Recovery Project. He is proud of the curlew that nest in fields under his stewardship. To George and his family, curlew are just as important as any other type of livestock.

Walking through his organically managed meadows, you’ll find clouds of insects. There are plenty of other farmers, including upland farmer Andrew Robinson in Holwick, who shepherds his extensive moorland heft above Teesdale with waders in mind. In the North Pennines, Ian Bell and Rebecca Dickens have added so many wetlands and scrapes to their farm they’ve lost count.

It’s often stated that curlew conservation and dairy farming are incompatible – but I’ve met plenty of dairy farmers who prove this isn’t the case. In Lawkland, near Austwick, Pete and Rhona Webster set land aside for nests and chicks. In Wensleydale, herdsmen, Alistair and Tom Dinsdale are alert to the behaviour of adult curlews and stop in their tracks whenever there’s a risk of harm.

Curlew conservation works best at the landscape scale.

The upcoming North of England Curlew Conservation Awards organised by Niddedale National Landscape, celebrate the work of farmers, volunteers and upland managers, and take place on 18 August.

Some of the land managers nominated are often members of farm cluster groups. Swaledale and Wensleydale Environmental Farmers is one such group – members have worked for years to promote curlew conservation at scale.

The words of Tom Orde-Powlett, who sits on the steering committee, resonate. He has spoken of how his step-grandfather would drive over the moors in spring with him, listening to the calls of the curlew, and how he’d be close to tears, saying this is what his native Shropshire used to be like only 40 years ago. He told him he didn’t want to be part of the generation that loses the curlew in Wensleydale.

At the other end of the scale are groups such as the Darley Beck Curlew Project. Initiated by local farmer Clive White in 2022, with support from Nidderdale National Landscape, the project covers some 400 hectares and relies on a dedicated group of volunteers to monitor up to 30 pairs.

Volunteers are critical to many projects. This year we will acknowledge their valuable contribution with a special award. In addition, we will also recognise the contribution to curlew conservation made by a young person.

Curlew conservation isn’t easy. It’s particularly hard for those working ‘in the field’ to witness chicks or eggs being destroyed or predated, which happens all too often.

These awards provide a space in which we can express our gratitude to all the people who are creating a countryside fit for curlew. Their work must not go without thanks.