Why we must also support people here in these unprecedented times - The Yorkshire Post says

The Opposition has, however, come up with its own proposals on how it would tackle the crisis, that could leave many people destitute and pensioners at risk as they choose between heating and eating during the cold winter months.

Labour has called for the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level of £1,971, blocking the expected increase to £3,300 in October.

There are questions over the costing of this plan and while Labour claims that it would reduce inflation, the Institute for Fiscal Studies will quickly pick back up again once the subsidies end.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, which has called for the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level of £1,971. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

But in the absence of a functioning Government, the proposals put further pressure on the two Tory leadership contenders.

The Conservatives would do well to remember that a lot of pensioners are anxious about how they are going to make it through the winter and how a lack of decisive action could put them in great peril.

No politician will be able to claim that they didn’t see this coming.

It’s also worth remembering that the root cause of this crisis is the war in Ukraine.

No one begrudges support for the Ukrainians as they fight for their freedom.

But as the chief executive of ScottishPower, Keith Anderson says “we must also support people here during these unprecedented times”.