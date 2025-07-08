Why we must ask ourselves who’s being excluded from growth as it stands - Kamran Rashid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking back now, it is easy to talk about growth and milestones having just celebrated our five-year anniversary and our transition to Impact Hub Yorkshire. However, the more important story is what we’ve learned.

And one thing has become clear over the last half decade – if we want to build a more inclusive regional economy, social value can’t remain on the sidelines. It needs to be at the centre shaping how we invest, how we design policy, and how we measure success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we are serious about inclusive growth, we must ask ourselves who’s being excluded from growth as it stands? And what can we do to change that?

Members of the public gathered at the Five Rise Locks in Bingley for an event created for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture. PIC: James Hardisty

There’s no shortage of ambition in Yorkshire. You see it in the regeneration of our city centres, in the determination of our start-ups, in the passion of community leaders working in local areas that are too often overlooked.

But ambition alone is not enough. For growth to be inclusive and sustainable, we need systems and policy frameworks that reward social value and can truly support those that have the vision but not necessarily the resources to execute their ideas.

From the outset, Impact Hub Yorkshire has worked to embrace inclusivity, not just as a value, but as a design principle. We’ve crafted programmes and opportunities that are open to all, while recognising that some communities face systemic barriers that require thoughtful, intentional design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We haven’t always had all the answers, but we’ve worked collaboratively to find solutions and have always led with humility and purpose. We’ve learned and adapted alongside the people we serve.

It’s not enough to talk about levelling up or investing in the North. We need to ensure that resources actually reach those with the insight and trust to make things happen locally. This means rethinking who holds the power to decide what’s viable, who gets funded, and what outcomes we value most.

For me, this is where social enterprises, community businesses, and grassroots innovators play a crucial role. They are embedded in place and they are accountable to the people they serve. They also often operate with less, while delivering far more than they’re given credit for.

Since 2018, we’ve seen this firsthand, having supported over 2,000 individuals and helping to unlock millions in investment for Yorkshire’s communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Bradford UK City of Culture well underway and wider conversations happening around the future of our cities, there’s a real opportunity to do things differently. Not just to invest in buildings or infrastructure, but to invest in the social fabric that makes places and organisations work.

Yorkshire and the Humber is a region defined by both diversity and disparity. It is rich in potential but uneven in opportunity. That’s why we’re committed to reshaping how funding flows and who holds decision-making power to support organisations wanting to do good.

The future of Yorkshire is not just about growth and increased financial gain. It’s about who we grow with and how we can support them to reach their goals.