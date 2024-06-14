Why we must be vigilant about violence against women during Euro 2024 - Mark Balaam

It’s a sad fact of football that, when major events come around, we see a spike in incidents of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

VAWG has a broad definition, covering incidents of domestic abuse, sexual violence, sexual harassment, stalking, online abuse and harassment and more. It’s an issue that’s endemic across society, but it has a particular attachment to football.

Recent statistics have shown the correlation between football and domestic abuse, but other statistics reveal a stark reality that it goes much further. For instance, three out of five women have experienced sexist abuse when attending football matches or watching the games in pubs, while reports of sexist chants have quadrupled over the past year.

A general view of the England players during a training session at the Ernst-Abbe-Sportfeld in Jena, Germany. PIC: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

It’s in response to these concerning trends that we’ve partnered with White Ribbon UK, a leading charity dedicated to preventing violence against women and girls, to deliver a Euros 2024 Fixtures Guide with a twist.

More than just a schedule of matches; it’s interspersed with stats aimed at raising awareness about the prevalence of violence against women and girls within football culture, while also offering practical advice on how people can be allies to help counteract it.

The premise of the guide is centred on getting the attention of those who wouldn’t normally pay attention to these critical issues, with a view to promoting a safer and more inclusive environment in football.

According to Her Game Too, nearly 60 per cent of women have faced sexist abuse in person at football matches or pubs. Kick It Out has reported a fourfold increase in sexist mass chanting at the end of 2023, while our own research, which questioned 2,000 UK respondents as part of a study into inappropriate behaviours, found that more than half, 54 per cent, had witnessed inappropriate behaviours first hand – either happening to them or to others. The most intimidating and uncomfortable behaviours were unwanted physical contact, according to 65 per cent of respondents, invading personal space, 64 per cent, and inappropriate comments, 56 per cent. When questioned where these types of behaviours were most likely to occur, 60 per cent said bars/pubs/nightclubs, 40 per cent said on public transport, while 22 per cent said sporting venues, such as stadiums.

Whilst football, our national sport, is a game for all, women are all too often on the receiving end of violence – even around the men’s version of the game. From online abuse towards female players and supporters to dehumanising mass chants in stadiums, it’s pervasive. And this is why we’ve created the Euro Fixtures Guide – to shine a light on these issues, while offering practical steps that fans can take to ensure 'the beautiful game' is enjoyable for all.

Aiming to foster a more respectful football culture, the guide is populated with essential advice.

With a large proportion of the country caught up in the fervour of a major international tournament, it touches more people than ever. This means it’s vital we work together to make football a sport where everyone feels safe and welcome.

The guide is downloadable via www.imabi.com.