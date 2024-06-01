Why we must not allow stories of the heroism of D-Day veterans to fade with the passing of time

Commemorating the bravery of D-Day veterans is more important this year than it has been in generations. This could be the last year that the world gets the chance to thank the heroes of D-Day as that generation passes with time.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) will lead commemorations in coming days with a series of events across the UK and Normandy. For the 75th anniversary, five years ago, the RBL took 255 Normandy veterans to France on a specially chartered ship. This time there will be just 23 veterans, including two from Yorkshire.

The 80th anniversary is an opportunity to bring the country together and for each of us to remind ourselves of the duty everyone has to ensure the horrors of the past are not repeated.

The general election campaign could not be a more stark reminder of the significance of the values which the D-Day veterans fought for.

D-Day veteran Ken Cooke chats with pupils from Willow Tree Community Primary School. PIC: Tony Johnson

Without their heroism, there would be no free and fair elections. There would be no space for robust debate, or a diversity of opinion. There would be no choice.

Young people would not be able to occupy university campuses over what they feel are injustices in the modern world.

D-Day commemorations aren’t just about the soldiers who fought but also those who were behind the scenes.

This was a special generation that despite all its sacrifices for the greater good of the world, came home and rebuilt Britain from the embers of the Second World War.

It was a generation that looked forward and for which commemorative events weren't about them but the friends, family and comrades that they lost in war.

Jack Mortimer, who took part in the landings, says “I’m just a simple soldier. We all did our little bit. And that made a victory. I’m proud of being a D Day veteran. I’m proud of my medals. I’m more proud of my generation.”

These were ordinary people who ended up doing extraordinary things in the name of freedom. Prior to the war, Mr Mortimer had worked the fruit and veg stall at Morley Market to fund his way through Grammar School. He was 20 years old when he landed on Sword Beach and is 100 now.

Ken Cooke, who is now aged 98, was a Rowntrees Factory worker when he joined up as a teenager in December 1943 with the friends he had played football with as a boy. Friends that would never return from France.

Whoever takes up the post of Education Secretary in the next government, they should endeavour to make the history of the Second World War a core part of the curriculum.

But the nation needs to do much more than just educate young children. A lot of young adults unfortunately are no longer aware of the poignancy of events such as D-Day. A regular education campaign by major broadcasters would also be welcome.

It would make the country more resilient in the face of modern world issues. But crucially it would remind future generations not to allow mistakes of the past to be repeated. The words of Mr Cooke are particularly poignant.

“We have to remember,” he says. “We’ve got to rely on the youngsters to see that it doesn’t happen again. It’s in their hands now.”