Why we must restore Bradford’s historic Little Germany area - Kamran Rashid

In a bid to help aid the area’s regeneration, Impact Hub Bradford has led the charge in reigniting both public and business interest in the area, in collaboration with a host of individuals and enterprises, brought together through a passion for placemaking.

Packed into a small central location off one of the city's main shopping streets, Little Germany is home to 55 Grade II listed buildings – making it one of the most remarkable heritage destinations in the UK.

A steering group led by Impact Hub Bradford has enabled the team to lay the groundwork and develop plans to breathe life back into this much loved, but perhaps neglected area. In previous years, it has been overlooked in favour of other local heritage sites such as Howarth and Saltaire; while these places also deserve to be loved and cared for, it’s important we don’t forget about areas of historic and economic strength within our city itself. Home to the Impact Hub Bradford and headquarters of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, local stakeholders are keen to see the area of Little Germany improved and it makes sense that those with a real stake in the project, those who live, work and love the area, lead this process.

Filming of Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Beyond the stunning neoclassical architecture and hints of Victorian opulence, Little Germany has a fascinating social history. As the name suggests, its development is intrinsically linked to the migration of Germans and German-Jew merchants to the city, many of whom would go on to do great things for the people and places of Bradford.

There is a narrative which connects the migrant communities which settled in the 1800s and the new migrant communities which live and work in the very same buildings today.

The area is a prime example of innovation and ambition and the ongoing works to revive the area will only make it more attractive to businesses, locals and tourists.

Many of the buildings have been bought by landlords who have gone on to find they don’t have the funds needed for the specialist work to bring them back to life, which is where we see our efforts being able to make a real difference.

A clear opportunity exists, with the right approach, for them to be internally retrofitted to make space for modern working, while still preserving their historical character. It’s a fantastic location for growing businesses to relocate to and poses equally exciting opportunities for the hospitality sector.

The resurgence of the area is attracting tourists too. With Little Germany once home to historic figures such as the early Mayor of Bradford, Jacob Moser, it’s a place of intrigue and cultural delight.

An area that was once a showcase for the woollen industry due to neighbouring mills has since also become a popular location for the backdrop of multiple productions on both big and small screens.

Fans of popular BBC drama Peaky Blinders will be interested to learn that the fictional Shelby brothers’ headquarters is actually filmed in a warehouse on Cater Street.

Plans are progressing at pace to continue our ambitions to redevelop the area. Little Germany is part of Bradford’s future; we must all work together to shine a light on this city centre gem.