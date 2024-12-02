Why we need more diversity in medical device testing - Sheena Macpherson & Anthony Holmes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her story illustrates a fundamental flaw in medical device development: devices are often not adequately tested across the full spectrum of patients who will ultimately use them.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ ‘Implant Files’ investigation, 83,000 deaths and 1.7 million injuries globally have been linked to inadequate medical device testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent analysis by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine reveals that a lack of diversity in clinical trials also comes with an enormous economic cost.

A general view of staff on a hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

When drugs and devices aren't optimised for diverse populations, patients often require additional treatments, experience more complications and face longer recovery times.

Amid this crisis, a revolutionary solution is emerging – virtual patients. Advanced computational techniques can now create digital, diverse, and representative virtual patient populations that capture the full spectrum of human anatomical and physiological variation.

This approach, known as in silico trials (ISTs), offers a way to test medical devices across a much broader range of patient characteristics than traditional clinical trials allow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial wave of virtual patient innovation has focused on creating digital twins of individual patients. While this represented an important step forward, achieving true diversity at scale requires a more sophisticated approach.

Adsilico has been founded to drive the use of synthetic patients for use in ISTs. Recent advances in technology are now enabling the creation of fully synthetic virtual patients that combine characteristics from multiple real patients, which Adsilico calls virtual ‘chimeras’. This novel approach enables the creation of much larger, truly diverse virtual populations that better reflect the full spectrum of future users of a given medical device.

The scale possible with this advanced synthetic patient approach is unprecedented. In the cardiovascular domain alone, a UK academic group processed 40,000 patient MRI images across 50 timepoints of the cardiac cycle, creating two million image volumes that serve as the foundation for building diverse virtual synthetic populations. This massive dataset allows for testing of devices across a wide range of anatomical variations, helping identify potential complications in previously underrepresented populations before devices reach real patients.

While digital twins offer some benefits, the future lies in more advanced synthetic data techniques that can generate unlimited, diverse patient populations efficiently and ethically. These new approaches enable early identification of design flaws that might affect specific populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The time has come for device manufacturers, regulators, and healthcare stakeholders to embrace this technological revolution. By combining traditional clinical trials with advanced virtual patient approaches, we can ensure that the next generation of medical devices is truly tested for and effective in all populations they serve. The cost of maintaining the status quo - in both human lives and economic terms - is simply too high to ignore.