Why we need to double down on apprenticeships and invest in young people - Andy Clarke

This National Apprenticeship Week, it’s important to highlight the role apprenticeships play in securing a skilled, diverse and resilient workforce. Business leaders must invest in this even during uncertain times.

I recently attended an event hosted by Leeds City Council on the future of its inclusive growth strategy, with one key element of the strategy being addressing skills gaps in priority sectors, including through apprenticeships. What stood out most from this event was how crucial collaboration between the public, private and third sectors will be in achieving these goals.

From my experience working across each of these sectors, I’ve seen their unique challenges in engaging with one another. However, the value of collaboration is undeniable, and it’s vital for inclusive growth. The council can’t achieve its goals alone, but the good news is it doesn’t have to. Since our beginnings as Leeds Ahead over 20 years ago, we’ve seen a shift in attitudes toward investing in young people.

Andy Clarke is head of partnerships at Ahead Partnership. PIC: Faye Kenny

Today, we’re operating nationally and most of our clients are from the private sector, aiming to promote apprenticeships to foster social mobility and make long-term investments for public benefit.

The Government’s top priority is going for growth, but they need support through investment in skills to achieve that goal. With ambitious planning reforms, fast tracking of strategic infrastructure, changes to the new hospitals programme and the AI Opportunities Plan, we can only achieve this with a highly skilled and resilient future workforce.

Currently, we face significant labour shortages, with over 2.5 million unfilled jobs, 90 per cent of which require specific education or training. The proposed growth agenda promises numerous high-quality jobs, but without the skills to fill them, we’ll fall short.

Apprenticeships are an effective solution to upskilling the workforce. The recent apprenticeship levy reforms offer more flexibility for employers and learners, fostering tailored, hands-on opportunities. Young people can gain invaluable experience before committing to a long-term career path, and businesses benefit from fresh insights and contributions that can last for years.

Many business owners would be reluctant to accept losses in their budgets. Yet, we're willing to accept that apprenticeship levy funds go directly to the Treasury, with little visibility on their use.

One solution to this is for levy-paying employers to transfer a percentage of unused funds, helping to create apprenticeship places for SMEs operating in mutual or key sectors, investing in the future workforce and enhancing their own social value commitments, all while bettering the prospects for young people.

Leeds has some of the highest levels of young people who are not currently in education, employment or training. It is our responsibility as business leaders to help to break this cycle for the good of our region, and on behalf of the next generation. We have to be looking at the next 10 years and not remain focused on the old status quo.

In boosting access pathways and removing barriers to career prospects, apprenticeships provide an important alternative to university, which continues to present challenges for young people from less privileged backgrounds. New government research has indicated that pupils who are eligible for free school meals are considerably less likely than other pupils to go into higher education institutions. With only four per cent of Russell Group universities referencing social class within their ED&I policies at present, this imbalance is unsurprising.

Young people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds equally continue to be less represented in emerging and priority sectors, and apprenticeships can provide remedy to this problem. They offer young people direct access to opportunities in a diverse range of industries, opening pathways into sustainability, finance, law, housing, healthcare and further sectors.

Beyond simply equipping young people with qualifications, apprenticeships provide learners with the opportunity to grow in confidence and skills, to access mentorship, and gives rise to a degree of personal development that those who do not fit the mould of traditional academia may not otherwise have access to.

Visibility of apprenticeships is essential: young people need to see it to be it. Businesses can play a key role in promoting apprenticeships by showcasing apprentices at career panels and workshops, emphasising the various pathways available.

To further unlock the potential of apprenticeships and drive social mobility, businesses should go beyond financial investments and become advocates for these opportunities.

Despite challenging times, apprenticeships are a vital and necessary investment for securing an inclusive skills pipeline, empowering the next generation, and ensuring opportunity is available to all.