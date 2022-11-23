As business and civic leaders gather for the Great Northern Conference, it is important to acknowledge the work that still needs to be done to bridge the economic divide between the region and London.

While there has been a drive towards devolution, there is still a lot of progress that needs to be made.

For too long the region has been hamstrung by decision making that is centralised in Whitehall.

But now more than ever, we need to double down on devolution. As Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will say to the audience at the Great Northern Conference, “more local powers in England over the economy” are vital for growth and lifting living standards.

Yes, decision making powers need to be placed in the hands of the communities that it impacts.

However, this needs to be paired with financial backing to enable the North’s economy to flourish. And it is the towns and cities across the North of England that will help bring Britain out of a recession.

The Shadow Chancellor’s promise to go “deeper and broader” on devolution is welcome but there needs to be a clear and credible plan on how Labour intends to do this.

For the Conservatives, the conference should serve as a reminder as to why the party won a landslide majority at the previous General Election. And rowing back on devolution would cause further damage to a party that is already polling at all time lows.

