Why we need to embrace obesity care and digital health to ease capacity on the NHS - James O’Loan

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the percentage of adults that are overweight or obese is 67.2 per cent, sitting three percentage points higher than the national average. The obesity crisis, in the region and across England is leading to pressures on the NHS and challenges for the public, where it actively contributes to economic inactivity and complex health challenges.

It was recently reported that two and a half million people across Britain purchased weight-loss injections in July, a remarkable sevenfold increase on the previous year. The use of weight loss injections has been transformative in the way that obesity is viewed in this country, and treatments have come a long way since Chemist4U put the first available weight loss injections online in 2017.

The science behind weight loss injections is clear. They are effective in supporting weight loss for those eligible and when complemented by exercise and dietary changes, can be truly revolutionary in supporting those living with obesity to lose weight in a sustainable and healthy way. Innovation continues apace too, with the emergence of weight loss pills offering an opportunity to transform the way we treat obesity and constant evolution in the space is a real cause for excitement.

A person is weighed on scales. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The increase in the amount of people accessing medications is testament to how effective they have been for transforming the lives of many. With the number of people living with obesity having increased significantly in the last 20 years though, it is important to ensure that as a nation we continue to demonstrate a focus on addressing the crisis.

The NHS ten-year plan, unveiled earlier in 2025, should be seen as a pivotal moment in supporting the nation’s health. The recognition of obesity as a complex medical condition, combined with the Government backing of weight loss medications provides us with an opportune moment for us to provide those living with obesity the long-term support they deserve.

As part of the ten-year plan and in line with widening support to those that need it, we must also as a nation focus on making access to medications easier. The Government has highlighted its willingness to catapult the NHS into the modern age, however, unlike many other industries, healthcare has not embraced digital solutions as much as it could. Being able to access your medications online should be a basic right for people that want to do so. Why is it then, that we are still living in an analogue age where patients can’t select the option to nominate an online pharmacy through the NHS app?

The importance of improving access to healthcare cannot be understated. Many people in Yorkshire, and indeed across the country, live in hard-to-reach communities and have challenges getting to a local community pharmacist and their GP. Making the shift to being able to allow patients to have medications delivered to their doorstep would go a long way to improving access to those that truly need it.

Not only does making this change have the benefit of ensuring those that cannot travel regularly to access medications can have them delivered to them with ease, but it supports NHS and community pharmacy capacity by freeing up time for vital services.