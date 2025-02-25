Why we need to exercise caution around deregulation of lending - Vikki Brownridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While economists worry about the risks of a lack of growth in the economy, many of our clients are still worrying at a more personal level about making ends meet, despite the less volatile interest rate and inflation environment that we’re now experiencing.

People seeking debt advice so far this year have continued to be worried about arrears on their energy bills and council tax, both of which are set to rise further in terms of cost over the coming months.

What is also concerning at the moment is the fact that our regular tracking survey, undertaken by YouGov, suggests that people were experiencing a slightly worse situation in January 2025 than they were in November 2024.

Vikki Brownridge is chief executive of StepChange Debt Charity, based in Leeds.

A higher proportion are in arrears on household bills, behind on housing payments, and using credit to make other repayments. It isn’t immediately clear why this should be the case, but it suggests that for many households struggling to cope, the tipping point into not coping is still fragile and the risks are still very real.

In such a finely balanced state of financial fragility for consumers, it’s worrying to hear some of the noises that are coming from businesses and politicians about how regulation is seen as a stifler to growth.

Yes, relaxing regulation in financial services does tend to have the effect of increasing lending – and hence can support economic growth. But as we have previously seen in consumer loans, mortgages, and credit cards, this can come at the expense of the financial health of some individuals (and to the economy itself if taken to the extreme) – and usually ultimately results in a pendulum swing back towards necessary consumer protection measures.

The more liberal the lending environment, the greater the number of people who may find themselves in a situation where their borrowing commitments are unsustainable. So from our perspective as a debt advice charity we’re cautious and nervous about deregulation.

We’re working closely with creditors, who have a shared interest alongside us in supporting and helping those of their customers experiencing financial difficulty. Indeed, alongside many of them we are moving towards a fundamental objective of increasing people’s financial resilience for the long term, rather than just helping them through a point of debt crisis. Many share our concerns about the growth dilemma.

For politicians, the trick will be to try to support growth in the wider economy without undermining safety and protection for households who may be more vulnerable to overcommitment or financial shocks. We want to help contribute to this, and we’ll be sharing our ideas and our new strategy during Debt Awareness Week from 24-28 March. Whether your interest in debt is as a policymaker, a business or simply as a consumer, we all need to be vigilant that in the pursuit of economic recovery we don’t end up going backwards on consumer protection.