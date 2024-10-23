Why we need to have conversations about young onset dementia - Brian Daniels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Often a diagnosis of dementia may mean the end of one kind of life but it’s also the beginning of another life which can also be rewarding, opening doors to different activities.

Dementia is a term to describe the deterioration of cognitive function caused by different diseases of the brain. It affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language and judgement. It is one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide. It can be overwhelming, and there is often a lack of awareness and understanding of dementia resulting in stigmatisation and barriers to diagnosis and care.

The impact of dementia on carers, family and societies can be physical, psychological, social and economic. When a younger person is affected, this impact is heightened, as they may still be working and have dependents and because their expectations of life may be very different to someone later on in years.

A close-up photo of a doctor holding up a sign which says Alzheimer's Disease. PIC: Alamy/PA

We are increasingly aware of younger onset dementia. I had two very good friends, Rachael and Irene - both highly intelligent and the ‘life and soul’ of the party. I lost contact and when I resumed contact after some years, I learned that Irene had developed young onset dementia and that she was in a care home. I found it difficult to comprehend - Irene was in her 50s and little was talked about early dementia at that time. Her wife, Rachael had written a journal subsequently published about the challenges of living with a much-loved person, but a much-loved person with dementia. This journal sparked my interest in writing my first play about dementia - ‘Don’t Leave Me Now’. This play focuses on Irene and Rachael’s story but also that of another couple, Chris and Cindy and their daughter. Dementia impacts on the whole family and different coping mechanisms have to be found.

I have now written four plays about different aspects of dementia, looking at the ‘whole’ person, not just the person with dementia. My plays have been seen and endorsed by all major dementia and care charities. North Yorkshire based charity Dementia Forward, are holding their second U&ME Conference, ‘Creating Hope’ on October 24 for Young Onset Dementia at Bowcliffe Hall, on what is now National Young Onset Dementia Awareness Day, #YODA day. They have a variety of speakers, including Alix Popham, a former Welsh Rugby Union player, who was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 40. An excerpt of my play ‘Don’t leave me now’ will be performed at the end of the day.

The play has poignant and funny moments and as the Booker prize winning author Howard Jacobson wrote after he had seen the play ‘Where dementia is the villain, words are priceless.’ The scenario portrayed in the play, however, is one faced by so many families and couples on a daily basis. People giving up their careers to look after loved ones, and families struggling. There is also the challenge that when elderly couples go into a care home together, residents with dementia are also regularly looked after in a separate part of the home, so couples face being split up anyway.

The other plays I have written around dementia cover both ‘younger onset’ and looking at an older person more holistically - to recognise the well person as well as the person who now has the disease. One of these plays ‘Fighting for Life’ will be performed at Clothworkers Hall, Leeds University on November 20 and at Sheffield OEC on 3 December.

Young onset dementia is a growing challenge, with an estimated 70,085 people living with it in the UK. Dementia Forward are hoping to raise £1m to create a Centre of Excellence to support people affected, and to provide education and outreach, ensuring that families know where to turn for advice and age-appropriate care and support. The centre will be located near Pocklington, in the hub they are able to utilise on the new Lavender Fields Care Village. They want to share their unique model of care and support and aim to provide hope for people affected across the UK. To support this appeal Text 'UANDME' to 70085 to donate £1 (their helpline number is 03300 578592).

It is hard enough for families when elderly relatives are living with dementia, but when it starts under the age of 65, it can be even more difficult. Dementia is a very cruel disease, and I can only hope that by raising awareness of the challenges people face through my plays, that the charities involved in supporting people can gain additional help and funding. The needs of younger people with dementia are very different to those who are older, and it is brilliant see Dementia Forward both addressing this and providing a solution.