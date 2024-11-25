Why we need to listen to scientists when it comes to vaccines - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belief in scientific evidence is not a matter of lifestyle choice. Science is driven by facts that don’t go away just because some people find them inconvenient or choose to disbelieve evidence they don’t like.

When it comes to issues such as whether or not to vaccinate a child the difference between factual evidence and loud-mouthed theory is a matter of life or death. Too few people getting vaccinated means people will die or get a serious disability.

I am old enough to have lived at a time when almost every school in the country contained children who wore leg irons which painfully restricted their movement as a direct result of contracting polio. Other children didn’t survive to return to school. They died painfully at an early age.

Then vaccines were introduced and were welcomed by parents who could see the danger with their own eyes. Few wanted to risk the lives and the happiness of their children by refusing to get them vaccinated. Because enough people trusted the scientists the disease was almost completely eradicated in Britain and in much of the rest of the world.

There are, of course, downsides to delivering any vaccination programme and a tiny minority of children had a bad reaction to the vaccine. The overall balance was hugely positive. A lot of children are alive and well today because their parents chose to get them vaccinated.

These days it has become increasingly common to hear people say that they are not sure about whether they should get their child vaccinated against a particular disease. There are plenty of people on social media or down the local pub who are happily telling people not to bother.

There is a stark divergence between the strength of their opinions and the extent of their knowledge. The NHS doesn’t advise people to get themselves vaccinated unless there is good solid scientific evidence that it is overwhelmingly beneficial. Listening to doctors who have studied a disease for decades is, generally speaking, a much better idea than listening to a self-appointed opponent of the deep state’s supposed conspiracy to harm children.

Such simple common sense shouldn’t need to be articulated and yet oversight of health across the whole of the US is going to be under the control of one of those self-appointed experts who thinks vaccines are a government conspiracy. Robert Kennedy junior lined up behind the campaign to elect Donald Trump and his reward for loyalty is the opportunity to implement his silly theories and create a dangerous pool of unvaccinated people. He is a longstanding advocate of the view that doctors want to harm your health by informing you about the benefits of vaccines.

Given the weight of the scientific evidence it is also very strange that there are still people who think that powering our civilisation using fossils has no impact on the climate or has no serious consequences.

Whatever way anyone tries to wriggle away from the facts or deny their existence those facts remain. Put more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and it will retain a lot more heat even when the CO2 is only a fraction of the overall makeup of the gas. Any scientist can check the experiment that proves this. No scientist has ever discovered anything different.

The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere back in time can be measured by looking at air trapped in ice cores and by other repeatable scientific tests. The factual measurements show that the quantity stood at the start of the industrial revolution was around 280 parts per million. It has now reached 427 ppm and is still rising fast.

The consequences of this are simple to model. More heat gets held in the atmosphere. That increases the moisture content and the amount of energy in the system. The inevitable result is higher wind speeds and greater quantities of rainfall.

That doesn’t mean that any individual event can be directly linked to climate change. It does mean with absolute certainty that there will be increasingly chaotic weather patterns and that extreme storms, droughts and floods will become more common.

Those weather patterns don’t take any account of the political beliefs of voters who would prefer to stick with fossilised technology. They happen regardless. No doubt there will have been people in Valencia who argued passionately that climate change wasn’t a serious issue and we shouldn’t waste money on rapid action.

Whatever your politics, scientists need listening to. Please get your kids vaccinated. And please take climate change seriously. Before it is too late.