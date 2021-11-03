Why we need to preserve Yorkshire's Vulcan bomber in memory of man who saved her

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust has until December 31 to raise the money needed to secure a mortgage and build a new hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport for Avro Vulcan XH558, the last aircraft of Britain’s V-Force, which ceased flying in 2015.

The plan for a lasting memorial to the XH558 – one of the British-designed, jet-powered and delta-winged strategic nuclear bombers during the Cold War – was led by Dr Robert Pleming, who died this year.

The XH558 Vulcan Bomber owned and maintained by Vulcan to the Sky Trust at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty.

The Yorkshire Post says its now time to back the campaign in his memory.

