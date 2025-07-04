Why we need to reclaim Sundays as a day of rest - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grandmothers danced with grandchildren, kids played football with parents, and live bands filled the air. For us, the annual picnic in the park became pure magic.

Sitting on a chair, my dog rolling in the grass, I felt grateful for this unexpected joy, a gift I would have missed if not for the weather. I rarely capture these moments, but I asked a kind stranger to take a photo of me and my dog, then returned the favour for his family. We may never meet again, but we each have a memory, a photo taken by a stranger at a joyful event.

As the band played the Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’, I watched smiles spread across faces, adults reminiscing, children who had never heard the music of the sixties dancing with pure delight. It was a reminder that joy is timeless and can bridge generations.

Daxa Patel by her father's (Manhar Patel) memorial bench in Golden Acre park in Leeds with Oscar. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Meanwhile, I saw on social media that the German Shepherd training centre in Calverley was hosting a camping trip for dogs and their humans. The photos radiated the same magic and connection I felt in the park. This proved that, with the right intentions, a positive mindset, and kind-hearted volunteers, we can create spaces where people and pets come together in joy.

We are blessed with green spaces in Yorkshire often cared for by councils and volunteers. Parks are some of the last screen-free places for children to play. In a world saturated with negative news, we need more of these simple joys to keep our balance and perspective.

Even Sundays, once a day of rest, are now filled with political programs and endless information. Unless we consciously step away, we risk losing our sense of well-being.

I read that the government wants supermarkets to be responsible for our health, but real well-being starts with us. Joyful, active communities support mental health. Children thrive when they play, not when glued to screens just as adults do.

Sir David Attenborough, who just turned one hundred, has spent his life teaching us to cherish our planet. The Government can set policies, but real change happens when communities and individuals get involved.

After enjoying this event, I messaged the Friends of Beckett Park to thank them. During the Queen’s Jubilee, I held a party on my drive and got to know my neighbours. We do not need a special reason to come together, just the willingness to engage otherwise we risk becoming contactless and connectionless.

This is backed up by evidence. There is proof that such activities do more for our wellbeing and can be enriching.

The science of nature and well-being studies show time in nature reduces stress, boosts happy hormones and good mood and even improves creativity.

The lost art of unplugging has enormous benefits. We all know sleep is important for our wellbeing and good health. We also know how rare it is these days to truly switch off from emails and notifications, just the sounds of laughter, music and birds. Sundays used to be a sacred day for rest. I suggest we need to reclaim that tradition, even for a few hours, we can recharge our souls in ways no screen ever could.

Community spirit and shared joy has multi-layered benefits. I recently ran my 10th Leeds 10k and what I loved about this is while I was running in my city I was running with thousands of runners.

Children make friends when they meet at their football match or dancing class often lifelong friendships are made this way.

For me dogs are connectors. People know Oscar by name and not me just like I know their dog’s name and not theirs. Oscar, my German Shepherd, has become a bridge - because of him, I walk three times a day, smile more often, and connect with others on the same path.

There is a ripple effect of kindness which goes around. The taking of a photo for a family, or saying thank you, create ripples of goodwill that last long after the event is over. The simple pleasure of a conversation with the person at the supermarket till, or a smile shared with a stranger, reminds us we are not alone, we are part of something bigger.

For me, just spending an hour outdoors made me feel lighter, more present and more connected to myself and others.

For Oscar, it was a win-win event. Not only did he receive compliments on how handsome and well-behaved he is, but he also got to enjoy a full vanilla ice cream cone. Sometimes, joy is as simple as that.

Personally, I felt a deep sense of gratitude to the hosts for organising the picnic in the park, and a renewed hope that there is so much goodness in our midst, often unnoticed, but always there.