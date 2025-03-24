Why we need to tackle the stigma around debt and get people talking about it - Vikki Brownridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet these feelings are really harmful, often holding people back from getting the help they need to resolve their financial problems. At StepChange, we’re on a mission to break the cycle of silence and stigma.

It's not an easy task. Polling that we commissioned from Censuswide to support this year’s Debt Awareness Week showed that there are still some powerful misunderstandings and prejudices around. For example, 13 per cent of people surveyed agreed with the statement “It is always within someone's personal control to avoid problems with debt” – which is simply factually untrue and presumably based on underlying assumptions that just don’t reflect reality.

Against this backdrop, it’s hardly surprising that fewer than two thirds of the people in the survey said that if they were experiencing debt, they would talk to someone about it. Yet as a debt charity, we know that it’s one of the very best things that people can do to help their wellbeing, as well as their financial recovery.

Vikki Brownridge is chief executive of StepChange Debt Charity, based in Leeds.

It’s so common for clients to feel a huge sense of relief as soon as they take advice; that first step of just sharing their situation with someone who isn’t going to judge and just wants to help is hugely empowering.

Typically, we see a significant uptick in people feeling better able to cope with life, as well as sleeping better and feeling more positive about the future after taking advice. But we also know that many people have already been silently going it alone for many months or years before they seek help – and that there are huge numbers of people who would benefit from help but don’t seek it. After all, as the polling shows, people are more likely to keep quiet about their debt problems than to share them.

Yet there are things we can all do to improve this situation. This Debt Awareness Week, here are a few to try.

First – get to understand debt better and challenge outmoded preconceptions about it. While people who’ve never experienced it may tend to a view that debt arises from people ‘living beyond their means’, this is far less likely to be the cause of debt than factors which are completely beyond people’s control, such as loss of income, unexpected costs, relationship breakdown or other unforeseen changes of circumstances. Knowing this, and making sure that other people know it too, makes it easier to talk about debt without unfair or unhelpful prejudices and judgment creeping in.

Second – normalise conversations about real-life financial matters without feeling embarrassed. It’s good to create a culture in which such conversations are routine.

Third – be wary of social media. The toxic effect of ‘influencers’ promoting luxury lifestyles just adds to the pressure that people may feel when finances are tight – some judicious unfollowing may be useful here. Try swapping for practical, useful finfluencers like moneysavingexpert and of course StepChange, for tips on a more attainable set of financial goals.

We know we can’t change attitudes to debt overnight. Yet the more we can help normalise conversations about money, including when it’s tight, the more likely we are to succeed in eroding stigma and helping people to financial health. As we say at StepChange, ‘Debt happens. Let’s deal with it’.