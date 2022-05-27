Why we should empower women to be active as a third take break from exercise - Kate Dale

But research shows that motivation to be active fluctuates throughout our lives, and many women have struggled to return to their activity habits since the disruptions of the pandemic.

The latest research from This Girl Can campaign has shown that one in three women in England is currently taking a break from exercise.

The perennial barriers of fear of judgment and low confidence are yet again rearing their ugly heads – and holding women back.

This Girl Can is all about empowering and encouraging women, regardless of their background, to get active in a way that is right for them.

For those who once were active, the barrier of trying to best what you once achieved can often frustrate and put off women.

You might not feel good enough in comparison to others, or even in comparison to your old self.

It’s worrying to see these numbers, as it means that millions of women could be missing out on the physical, social and mental rewards of an active lifestyle. Sport England’s annual Active Lives report shows that those who are inactive are more likely to suffer with issues such as loneliness and depression compared to those who are active.

Whether it’s a lack of confidence, the worry of being judged by others, or a lack of support to even free up time to get active in the first place, the breaks from activity that women are taking could last from a month to several years.

Sadly, these barriers to getting active for women are not a new phenomenon. But they do motivate us to make sure that This Girl Can is more impactful and far-reaching than ever to inspire women of all ages, backgrounds and abilities get active.

It shouldn’t be about what you used to be able to do – it’s what you can do right now to get active and live a healthy, happy life at your own pace. What we believe is vital is recognising how hard it can be to return to fitness and celebrate the steps you make along your current journey. It doesn’t matter what your old personal best was, what matters is what you can achieve today.

That’s why we have partnered with Strava launching the ‘Make Your Comeback’ campaign. We want to show women that it’s okay to take a break from exercise, regardless of your reasons for taking it in the first place.

Within the Strava app, we have a dedicated This Girl Can club and community, where people of all backgrounds and abilities can come together and create the social cohesion and connections through sport and activity which were damaged over the course of the pandemic.

The community focus of the Strava app makes it a brilliant place for women to take the first step to slipping on their trainers once again. The goal is to allow women to get active at their own pace and celebrate their successes, with a supportive space to motivate women to get moving.

You can talk about making your comeback in a judgement-free zone, celebrate your achievements, and share tips, tricks and inspiration. While you may not be together side by side, you can still find community through the This Girl Can club and set personal goals for yourself.

In June, we will be launching the ‘Make Your Comeback Challenge’ on the app which celebrates the fact that any movement counts – what is important is that you are finding your feet once again.

All activity counts towards the challenge, and as long as you complete four hours of activity over four weeks, you’ll be awarded a digital finishers badge and regular progress updates as you reach your target.

Along the way, you will be supported by your community, and gain motivation around you. We hope that the steps you take, however big or small, still maintain a positive impact on your wellbeing and lifestyle. What may feel hard and challenging now can slowly get easier as you find your form and push yourself once again.

This Girl Can is all about empowering and encouraging women, regardless of their background, to get active in a way that is right for them. Until all women feel confident and able to get active, our work with partners like Strava will continue.