Why we should remember the resilience and decency shown by the public during the pandemic

On the fifth anniversary of the first lockdown, it is important to pause and reflect on what happened during the Covid crisis.

First of all, we must remember all those who lost their lives to this deadly virus. Families that will never see their loved ones again. The pain from that loss is still raw for them.

Even those who survived carry mental scars of having to put up with loneliness and isolation. Some lost their jobs and livelihoods. Relationships became strained. A multitude of challenges that beset the nation’s population.

But it’s also worth celebrating the resilience that Britain showed in the face of great adversity. Communities pulled together, even though they were apart.

Public sector employees pivoted to ensure that the most vulnerable were being looked after - some council employees even changed jobs mid-pandemic so as to make a difference.

Teachers worked harder than ever. Juggling home schooling of their own children in some instances with the demands of delivering lessons remotely to pupils in their class.

At the same time we must pay tribute to those who were involved in the emergency response and rapid development of a vaccine. Healthcare workers that had been sent into battle ill-equipped by inept politicians.

It is also worth celebrating the little acts of micro-heroism from all sorts of ordinary people. Whether that was taxi drivers offering to ferry food and other vital provisions to pensioners or churches and mosques putting together food parcels.

The peak of the pandemic could have driven communities apart, instead it brought them together.