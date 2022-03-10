Why Whitby is litmus test for new Housing Minister as Tory councillors warn resort faces ‘tipping point’ over second homes crisis – The Yorkshire Post says

Whitby is a litmust test for Stuart Andrew MP's remit as the new Housing Minister.

Now, as the new Housing Minister, it falls to him to square constituency objections with a need to increase housebuilding – and, specifically, the supply of affordable homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, while Mr Andrew was sincere when he answered questions from MPs this week about his new brief, it remains to be seen whether he has the necessary political acumen.

Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew is the new Housing Minister.

However, while housing is viewed as a predominantly urban policy, this does a disservice to people struggling to afford a home to rent – or eventually purchase – in coastal and rural areas.

As such, Mr Andrew would be advised to visit Whitby where there are growing warnings from Tory councillors that the town is at a ‘tipping point’ because the preponderance of second homes and holiday lets is making it impossible for local people to gain a foothold, however tentative, on the bottom rung of the housing ladder.

Given this, Whitby should be viewed as a ‘litmus test’ for Mr Andrew’s effectiveness as Housing Minister. Equally he should meet the CLA who blame a broken planning system for the current crisis and who believe the way ahead is to encourage a smaller number of homes to be built in a large number of villages.

They believe this will support local employment and strengthen the social fabric of these areas by ensuring pubs, shops and schools can stay open – all points that Mr Andrew needs to taken on board now that his ‘nimbyism’ has been rewarded with the housing brief.