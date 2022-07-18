Why York stands ready to be central to the future of rail and host Great British Railways - Keith Aspden

Since the 1800’s, York has been a huge part of the nation’s railway revolution and evolution, as displayed in the city’s incredible National Railway Museum.

From trains to tracks to signalling, York has played its part in driving and improving railway standards for the millions who use our railways today.

Whilst there are many reasons York is the rightful home of Great British Railways, our bid for GBR sets out four clear key themes.

Keith Aspden, right, at the National Railway Museum with Sir Ed Davey.

York is ready

With 5,000 rail employees and major rail operators based in York, we represent one of the biggest rail clusters in the country. Those employees are absolutely essential to the day to day running of the railways, with considerable expertise in innovation and digital.

With this already based in York, we have the connections, experience and skills to hit the ground running. Outside of London, no UK city can match York as a major centre of railway operations and administration.

York also boasts high quality office space, all within minutes of the rail network.

In York Central, we have a major, Network Rail and Homes England owned site, located right next to one of the best connected stations on the British rail network, and in the short term, we have a wealth of options for the team to be based.

York is the future of railways

I’m proud to live in a city that has been at the heart of the railway for nearly 200 years, the place where railways are run from, as well as a home to rail manufacturing.

Innovation is at the heart of York’s rail expertise. Rather than simply developing new locomotives and carriages, York is helping to drive improvements in signalling, develop the use of AI and innovate how rail operations are managed.

York is where the expertise already sits, and our world-class Universities and colleges are poised on to help drive this further, educating the next generation of railway innovators.

York is levelling up

York has the potential to drive levelling up in Yorkshire and beyond. 700 of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country are all within one hour by train to York.

Companies in York already draw their workforces from this broad area and our colleges are already focussed on helping people from all backgrounds and locations to make the most of the opportunities that our city presents.

Basing the GBR HQ here would unlock employment and opportunity across Yorkshire and the North East, helping level up some of the communities worse hit by the pandemic across the region.

It would add an estimated £110m to York’s economy, creating 1,600 new jobs, with 320 of those in the 700 deprived communities within an hour’s train journey of York.

York has the passion

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people come to York to learn about and engage with the railways through the National Railway Museum, with people of all ages leaving inspired and in awe.

As the home of GBR, we can channel that passion and enthusiasm by being closer to customers in a way that isn’t possible anywhere else.

This will help drive standards and innovation, as York has done for centuries before.

We have been overwhelmed by the support for the city’s bid so far with local businesses, universities, colleges and local organisations backing York’s bid.

Following our shortlisting to the final six locations, now is the time to really get behind York’s bid.

If you haven’t already done so, then please vote to bring rail back home to York: https://gbrtt.co.uk/hq-competition-public-vote/.

Keith Aspden is leader of City of York Council.

GBR will oversee rail infrastructure, ticket prices and timetables. The full shortlist also features Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle and York. A total of 42 towns and cities originally bid to host the base.