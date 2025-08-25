Why Yorkshire County Cricket Club should be using Headingley more often - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Margaret Ratcliffe, Leeds.

Your cricket correspondent makes the games at York sound idyllic - lovely, traditional village cricket atmosphere, let's find somewhere similar in South Yorkshire. The reality for the paying customer was somewhat different.

I am quite certain that neither Chris Waters nor Joe Root has ever queued to use a portaloo at a county game and that they have both always had good views of the play.

The match against Lancashire at York was all but impossible to see for many spectators; certainly for those seated in despair behind the side-screen or on the sixth row of bring-your-own chairs - with no elevation. Many gave in and spread a blanket to sit on. They won't have seen anything. No shade, no shelter, no floodlights; few and inadequate catering outlets, lines of unaesthetic portaloos.

I implore YCCC to consider very carefully before taking games to local club cricket venues. The facilities will simply not be there. Their purpose is what it says on the tin: local club cricket. The four day, red ball games must have decent pitches. Radlett (substitute for Lord's recently ) was way off the required standard.

Scarborough has been dragged kicking and screaming into the 20th (sic) century. At least it has capacity.

Much fuss was made some 30 years ago about the lack of facilities at Headingley. Serious money has been spent to remedy these matters. To under-use Headingley because it is "expensive to open" (as alleged at a recent members' forum) is folly. In decent weather, crowds are growing. They have a right to expect a decent seat with decent facilities.

In days gone by, I enjoyed going all round the county - particularly to Park Avenue - but those days have passed.

When Headingley is not available, games must, of course, be played elsewhere. That is when Scarborough should have its slot.