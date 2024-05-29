Why Yorkshire currently has the third lowest life expectancy of any region - Keren Miller

Differences in the availability of crucial healthcare services between the regions of the country remain stark and a major contributor to disparities in life expectancy.

Studies have shown that life expectancy in the North of England is three years less for men and 2.6 years less for women than in the South, and the gap is widening as a result of a failure to address the provision of key services.

Yorkshire currently has the third lowest life expectancy of any region in the UK, with above average numbers of overweight and obese adults and some of the highest prevalence of Type-2 Diabetes.

Despite this, local Diabetes Structured Education services, which improve the lives of those living with diabetes in a cost effective and even cost-saving way, have been cut across Yorkshire.

We know we have the greatest chance of being able to place an individual’s diabetes into remission if intervention occurs within the first year of diagnosis. So, it is worrying that support has been cut.

More than 4.3 million people in the UK live with diabetes and data suggests there could be an additional 850,000 who are yet to be diagnosed. The consequences of Type-2 Diabetes are serious both for those living with the condition and society as a whole.

Type-2 Diabetes is associated with numerous medical complications, which take an inevitable toll on individuals’ quality of life, as well as potentially their families’. There are profound implications for NHS capacity too. We spend £14bn a year on treating diabetes and its complications and it is estimated that the condition costs a further £15 bn in absenteeism and early retirement.

Better support for those living with diabetes is therefore vital.

National NHS treatment programs such as the Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission program provide some answers. But the eligibility criteria for this program excludes many people, including those who have been living with the condition for a long time.

Digital services, such as those provided by Oviva, have a proven track record of widening access and delivering impactful and cost-effective treatment to those in Humber and North Yorkshire. But they need to be given the chance to continue helping those in need through the NHS.

With Yorkshire spread across such a wide area, the importance of digitally enabled healthcare is more important than, particularly where people may be unable to access traditional face to face services. Stark differences exist between the East, West, North and South of Yorkshire with competing priorities and demand for access making the case for decentralised decision making to tackle inequalities even more crucial.

It's crucial therefore that locally commissioned services are given the funding and support they need to adequately support those living with Type-2 Diabetes in Humber and North Yorkshire. Failing to do so will mean that thousands of people living with diabetes will slip through the net.