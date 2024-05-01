Why Yorkshire folk should go out and vote in the local and mayoral elections tomorrow

But it is paramount that all those who can vote, get out and do so. Local government is a crucial pillar of British democracy. If anything, actions taken by local authorities have a far greater direct impact on the communities that voters live and work in.

Whether that is delivering much needed social care or simply ensuring that people’s bins are emptied, they are the machinery that keep civilian life moving. It’s far too easy to allow apathy to triumph, especially given that trust in politicians is at an all time low. However, apathy is not the answer to the issues that are faced by the country.

There’s an argument to be made that these local elections are the most important in recent memory. Local authorities up and down the country are facing a reckoning with council budgets under severe pressure. If voters are not going to turnout during times of crisis like this then when will they?

People leave after casting their vote at the polling station in Bridlington Priory Church, Yorkshire, in last year's elections. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A lot of the framing around the local elections will be on what it means for Westminster but this vote shouldn’t be a proxy for the next general election.

Parts of this region will also be lucky enough to vote for their next mayor. While devolution in its current form is far from perfect, it has been a step in the right direction.

Powerful regional mayors who can take action on behalf of their communities and then be held accountable is good for Yorkshire and good for wider democracy.

