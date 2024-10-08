Why Yorkshire needs a bold and ambitious approach to help tackle its obesity problem - Keren Miller

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge faced by the NHS, society and economy cannot be underestimated, especially when considering that conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer are all interlinked with obesity.

The health service is currently under significant pressure and additional challenges posed by obesity put into doubt the long-term sustainability of the NHS, if its prevalence continues to rise.

However, it is not just the NHS which will suffer if obesity prevalence remains as high as it is. It is estimated that obesity, across wider society, costs around £100bn a year and is a major contributing factor in the recent rise in economic inactivity.

A man eating fast food. PIC: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Those living with obesity are 2.5 times more likely to have had at least one week of work with poor health in the past year, which has underscored the conditions’ role in record sickness levels and a £33bn productivity cost to the workforce each year.

In Yorkshire, 72 per cent of all adults are either overweight or living with obesity, outstripping the national average and coming out as the highest among the English regions.

These figures are stark, but there is a solution through properly funded and accessible weight management services. To this extent, more needs to be done to ensure that support is provided to those across Yorkshire and the Humber that are living with obesity. However, long waiting lists for accessing Tier 3 Weight Management Services have existed to date, preventing those in the region from accessing help when they need it.

Public policy has, for a long time, focused on the role of prevention within the obesity debate. Anti-obesity measures such as childhood education, restrictions on advertising and ‘sin-taxes’ have played a key role in successive governments’ attempts to curb the challenges that obesity poses.

These measures appear to be something that the current Government is equally keen on pursuing, with reports that restrictions on ultra-processed foods could be the next in a long line of preventionist health policies.

While these policies clearly have merit, and as obesity rates, although still incredibly high, appear to stabilise, it is important that policy making focuses on immediate action, if people across Yorkshire and the Humber are to be supported in the short to medium term.

According to figures from NHS England, 73 per cent of adults that are obese and 49 oer cent that are overweight are trying to lose weight, so it is critical if the crisis is to reverse, that the government is assisting in their ability to do so.

Revolutionary new medications, such as weight loss injections, alongside personalised and specialist support, have proven to be effective in helping those that are eligible lose weight.

Accompanied with a multidisciplinary support package, people living with obesity can achieve real and sustainable weight loss led by behaviour change and benefit from the improved health outcomes associated with it.

It is time to be bold and ambitious in the way we approach obesity, and the comorbidities associated with it.