Why Yorkshire Water needs to do more on leaks - The Yorkshire Post says

Just as the country thought it had seen the back of the previous heatwave last month, the thermometer is once again lighting up.

It leaves the residents of Yorkshire facing the threat of a hosepipe ban, which has already been implemented in large parts of the South.

While Yorkshire Water hasn’t made an application to bring in a ban yet, the utility company has said it is considering one.

Given that global temperatures are rising, there’s a real chance that long, dry spells will become more frequent.

That is why it is incumbent on everyone to do their bit – including adhering to a temporary ban on the use of hosepipes.

However, just as big an imperative is for water companies to sort out leaks in the system.

Water companies lost 2.3bn litres per day to leaks between April 2020 to March 2021, up from 2.2bn in the previous year, according to the Environment Agency.

Yorkshire Water, which has more than five million customers, suffered 130 litres of leakage per property every day in 2020-2021.

In fairness to Yorkshire Water, the regional water company says it has invested around £500m in and reported a 14 per cent decrease in water lost through bursts and leaks over the last five years.

But it is important that it goes further and has a handle on leaks well in advance of the need for restrictions on water usage.

That won’t completely mitigate the need for restrictions during hot, dry spells, such as those the country has experienced this summer, but any ban would jar less with people who have to make sacrifices due to low levels of water supply.