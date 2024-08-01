Why Yorkshire’s MPs should commit to a well-funded, long-term cancer strategy - Dr Kathryn Scott

These life-changing medical breakthroughs can help more people in our region survive cancer.

To mark Yorkshire Day, Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling on Yorkshire’s MPs to commit to a well-funded, long-term cancer strategy, so more people in Yorkshire can live longer healthier lives, free of cancer.

Currently, one in two cancers in Yorkshire are diagnosed at a later stage, when cancer can be more difficult to treat.

The Leeds Lung Health Check, a clinical trial funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, saw more than 8,000 people screened and almost 350 lung cancers detected since it began at the end of 2018. The trial provides concrete evidence that screening saves lives. And the charity is pleased to say that data from this trial has led to plans for a national lung screening programme to be rolled out across the country by 2030.

While the Leeds Lung Health Check is a huge success story for Yorkshire, improving early diagnosis across the whole region, for all cancer types, requires a targeted plan which helps remove the barriers to accessing screening services and attending GP appointments.

The RURALLY study, funded by the charity, found that long travel times, seasonal work pressures and fears of losing income from work are common reasons why people in rural communities delay seeking help from their doctor for cancer symptoms. Poor relationships with GPs and limited affordable transport options are also common barriers facing people in Yorkshire from accessing life-saving screening.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is working to encourage more people living in deprived areas to take part in screening. The charity funds the Leeds GP Confederation’s Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme which supports people living in the city’s eight most deprived areas to attend screening appointments.

While local programmes like this help to target specific problems, it is critical that an early diagnosis strategy is put in place to deliver more funding for screening programmes and diagnostic tests across the whole of Yorkshire, as well as mass public health campaigns to raise awareness of cancer symptoms.

Attending screenings when invited, taking regular exercise, not drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and not smoking can all help reduce the likelihood of getting cancer.

A greater focus on cancer prevention will mean fewer people in Yorkshire experience the impact of cancer and cancer treatment.

People wanting help to take preventative action deserve access to well-funded, well-resourced specialist services – no matter who they are or where they live.

Yorkshire Cancer Research currently funds £2m of stop smoking services in the region and helped more than 1,800 people successfully quit between February 2023 and January 2024. Smoking rates in Yorkshire are steadily decreasing but greater funding is essential to scale-up these services so that more people in Yorkshire can get the support they need to stop smoking for good.

Yorkshire Cancer Research welcomes the new Government’s reintroduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill which will prevent anyone born after 2009 from being able to purchase tobacco legally. While this legislation marks an important step forward in realising Yorkshire’s ambition to be smoke free, it is vital those who already smoke are supported and helped.

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s vision is for everyone with cancer to have the opportunity to benefit from free exercise, nutrition and wellbeing support following their cancer diagnosis. To make this vision a reality, the charity is working hard to make exercise-based treatment an integrated part of cancer care.

Increased access to prehabilitation and rehabilitation services requires Government commitment to ensure every region has the right number of skilled staff and short waiting times. Everyone in Yorkshire who wants to take part in these pioneering programmes should be able to do so.

Greater funding for research and innovation is critical to improving cancer survival across Yorkshire. Yorkshire Cancer Research plays an important role in ensuring more people can access new cancer treatments and take part in clinical trials.

Hospitals which actively participate in research are proven to deliver better outcomes for people with cancer, so the charity wants help to attract even more talented researchers and cancer experts to the region.

We urge new and returning MPs to give Yorkshire a voice to ensure the needs and priorities of our region are better heard and understood. A new Parliament brings new opportunities, so it is vital our region’s MPs act now to help change Yorkshire’s cancer story for good.