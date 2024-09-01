Why young people don’t choose farming as a career and what we can do to change that - Paul Harris

Firstly, our educational system must shoulder some responsibility. Schools, particularly in urban areas, offer limited exposure to agricultural education and careers. The curriculum often overlooks the economic and environmental significance of farming, leaving students with little understanding of the diverse opportunities within this sector. When we fail to educate our youth about the advancements in agriculture - from precision farming to agritech and sustainability initiatives - we effectively narrow their career horizons.

Incorporating agriculture into the school curriculum could ignite a passion for farming among young people, showing them that this field is not just about laborious physical work but also about innovation and technological progress.

Also, there’s an image problem. Farming is often viewed through a lens of hard, physical labour, financial instability, and vulnerability to external factors like the weather and market fluctuations. While these challenges exist, they do not define modern farming.

Today’s farms integrate advanced technologies like GPS-guided machinery, drones, and sophisticated data to enhance efficiency and productivity. Yet, these innovations remain largely unrecognised outside of agricultural circles, reinforcing outdated stereotypes. If young people could see farming as a high-tech, dynamic field, we might witness a resurgence of interest.

Media portrayals don’t help, either. Farming is rarely highlighted in a way that appeals to young, tech-savvy individuals. Instead, it is romanticised or depicted as a sector in perpetual crisis. We seldom see stories celebrating technological breakthroughs or the entrepreneurial spirit of modern farmers. This skewed narrative does a disservice to the industry, making farming seem like a risky and unattractive career choice. We need a shift in how we talk about agriculture, to one that showcases its potential and celebrates its successes.

Lastly, the traditional persona of a farmer is a significant deterrent. The stereotype of a farmer as an older, white, and predominantly male individual fails to resonate with today's diverse and dynamic workforce. Modern farming demands various skills, including business acumen, technological expertise, and environmental stewardship. And with visible role models who break the mould, young people can envision themselves in these roles. The gender gap in agriculture further limits its appeal to women, who remain underrepresented in many farming communities.

To address these challenges, we must adopt a multi-faceted approach. Schools need to incorporate agriculture into their curriculum, emphasising the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) aspects of modern farming.

Young people's lack of interest in farming is a complex issue rooted in educational shortcomings, misconceptions, and outdated stereotypes. By addressing these areas, we can attract a new generation of passionate and skilled individuals, ensuring the future vitality of this essential sector.