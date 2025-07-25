Will fraud is on the rise, these steps can help protect you - Veronica Mullins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent reports have revealed that criminal gangs are behind the rise, as they see opportunity in the lack of resources to investigate non-urgent crime.

Criminals are perusing lists of unclaimed estates that are due to pass to the Crown and then claiming to be long lost relatives or close friends of the deceased to reap the financial rewards of inheritance. They often have forged documents which they use as ‘proof’.

Thinking about and preparing for death can be challenging, especially when it comes to financial matters, which means people often put off getting their affairs in order. But without preparation, it’s easy to be caught off guard and for fraudsters to take advantage.

Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to prevent will fraud, ensure that your affairs are managed in the way which you’d planned and prevent your assets from falling into the hands of criminals.

By providing absolute clarity about how you wish to distribute your assets you avoid giving scammers room for opportunity. An up to date and legally binding will is the best way to do this.

While there are many different ways to make a will, arguably taking independent legal advice through your solicitor provides the most security. They will be able to provide credible legal advice and ensure that there are no inconsistencies in the document which could leave it open to interpretation, invalidity or unwanted intrusion from fraudsters.

By far the most important thing you can do to prevent fraud is make a valid will, but there are other measures which could prove crucial too.

Talking to trusted family and friends about your wishes and intentions can be very powerful. If your will is lost or stolen, or if someone presents themselves with a forged document they claim is your will, it’s important that others know what your intentions were.

Some of the most common signs that indicate that a will may have been fraudulently created are that it differs significantly from any earlier valid will; that the witnesses are unidentifiable or that a will is found unexpectedly with no previous knowledge of its existence.

The more people you tell about your plans, the more witnesses you have to verify what your wishes were after your death. If a will is contested, even one or two people corroborating what your wishes were could be enough to prove that the will is legitimate or not.

The location of your will is also important. If a will cannot be found, then, depending on who last held the original, there can be a presumption of destruction so it’s important that you tell others where it is.

Generally, professionally drawn wills will be retained by your solicitor which has the advantage of a trusted external party having a record of your wishes which can be used to prove fraud.

Getting your affairs in order can be daunting, especially if you have to make important decisions on your own. Seeking legal advice from a solicitor can help.