William and Kate in line of duty as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head to Bradford – The Yorkshire Post says

DUTY CALLS for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they make their joint visit to Bradford to give their own Royal seal of approval to various community projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Bradford today.

Yet they can also be assured of the warmest of Yorkshire welcomes as the Royal Family regroups following the decision, one long week ago, of Prince William’s younger brother Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, to step back from their public roles.

And while so much of the past week has focused on the relationship between the two brothers, and their respective courts, it should be noted that such visits are a genuine cause for celebration because they bring national attention to the most meritorious of local initiatives.

It is also a chance for the Royal couple to learn about the progress being made in Bradford when it comes to community cohesion and empowering younger people – causes that are close to their hearts and where they can make such a difference to the lives of their future subjects,