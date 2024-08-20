Winter fuel payment anger with Labour will get worse as energy bills rise: The Yorkshire Post says

The Conservatives have made plenty of political missteps in recent years but it is little surprise the candidates to lead the party have collectively identified an open goal to campaign on.

All six candidates are backing the return of the winter fuel payment after new Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves controversially stripped 10 million pensioners of the benefit.

Introducing a means test for the winter fuel payment, where only those on benefit qualify, is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving some £1.4 billion this financial year. The payments of up to £300 had previously been made available to everyone above state pension age.

That Ms Reeves made the call at the same time as announcing above-inflation pay rises for millions of public sector workers exacerbated the anger among many about the decision.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves during a visit to Heath Farm in Chipping Norton, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Yorkshire Post’s letters bag and email inbox have been groaning with unhappy missives from people affected, including those who had voted Labour for the first time in the election.

That anger is likely to grow on Friday when Ofgem announces details of the new energy price cap for October to December.

Analysts are predicting a nine per cent increase on current levels, meaning the typical household’s energy bill will rise to £1,714 a year, up from £1,568 currently, on October 1.

A further increase is also expected in January.

In the run up to the election, Sir Keir Starmer frequently referred to an woman in her 80s he had met in Dewsbury who didn’t get out of bed until midday and then kept a thermal jacket on to avoid having to use her heating as an example of the Tories letting pensioners down.