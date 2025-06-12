Winter fuel payment u-turn leaves many question to answer: Ros Altmann

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But lots of questions remain about how the new system will work.

The Government has at last recognised the injustice of last year’s decision to take hundreds of pounds away from the vast majority of pensioners, including many of the very poorest. Last year’s shock decision was a terrible mistake. Indeed, it was one of the worst policy decisions for pensioners that I have ever seen.

Around nine million pensioners will receive the Winter Fuel Payment this Winter (compared with under 1.5 million last winter). This decision will certainly be a relief to millions of pensioners, but there are scant details of how this will work in practice. Around two million or so pensioners are estimated to have incomes above £35,000 a year and will no longer be entitled to the money.

Ros Altmann shares her expert insight

It will be paid to them (unless they have opted out) but the money will be recouped via their individual taxable income. The £200 for under 80s and £300 per household for those over 80, will be clawed back by adjusting the tax codes of those who are not eligible.

The actual process, however, seems not to have been finalised and will be announced at some point in the future. Pensioners whose incomes are around the £35,000 cut-off, will not know for sure whether they can keep the payments, because the details of how this new scheme will work have not yet been agreed or announced.

The remainder will be relying on the Simple Assessment process, whereby HMRC automatically contacts pensioners to tell them how much how much tax it believes they owe. However, HMRC often makes mistakes and they warn that everyone needs to check the figures carefully to ensure the tax codes are correct. For many of the oldest pensioners, this is likely to be a massive challenge and, especially for those who are not digitally enabled, it could cause significant worry.

Here are some of the vital questions that need answering to understand how this could work and the potential complexities or problems to watch out for:

Winter Fuel Payments are paid to each household (with two person households having the individual amount split between them so a husband and wife who are over 80 are paid £150 each under the previous system). However, the income threshold for the new system is based on individual income it seems, so how much will be clawed back if one member of the couple earns over £35,000 but the other does not? Logically, one would expect that one of the couple would keep the £150, but that is not yet confirmed. What happens to those people who do not currently have to fill in a tax return and do not receive a Simple-Assessment letter? How will they be treated by HMRC if they fail to file a self-assessment form and will there be penalties? How will HMRC help those pensioners who are worried that their Simple Assessment code is wrong? Many pensioners may want to speak to someone, to ensure their income has been calculated correctly. To get through to HMRC at the moment, it can take several hours. Those pensioners (of whom there are huge numbers) who are not online and do not have a computer or a smartphone, may face significant problems. Will HMRC expand its helpline capacity?