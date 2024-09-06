Winter fuel payments cut shows why the Tories need to get their act together - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not possible to re-build without a brutal and honest assessment of what went wrong. Politicians who want to lead need to be setting an example of honesty. The winter fuel announcement which will cause hardship to many pensioners who are not on pension credit by Rachel Reeves requires the opposition to raise their game and fight for those who will be affected.

However, if it takes five months to select a leader and all the leaders say is that they will not look at the past but will focus on the future, which is what Dame Priti Patel said, how on earth are they going to represent the silent voters who desperately need to be heard?

Leadership is a serious responsibility, and a good leader will know how even a bad situation presents opportunities to do good. Navigating today's uncharted waters is crucial. I believe the decision by the new Labour Chancellor to cut the £300 Winter fuel payment for 10 million pensioners is going to cause more harm than good, both for those affected, and the Labour government.

Dame Priti Patel speaking at the launch of her Conservative Party leadership campaign in Westminster. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

We could be in for a harsh winter, are we going to let pensioners die in the cold? Is that how we treat these folk because they do not fall into Labour’s favourite category of working people? In a developed country like ours and with a growing population of older people, the elderly are the silent economic problem.

I am not advocating for one minute that the wealthy pensioners be paid the winter fuel allowed as of right, but those pensioners who do not claim pension credit or are having to make hard choices between putting the heating on or having a warm cup of soup do deserve our compassion, and care.

This one decision by the Chancellor sets a dangerous precedent, and the tone of the next four years under this government.

Here is an opportunity for opposition parties to stand up to oppose this move. The Tory would-be leaders have an issue they could lead on.

What the Conservative candidates must realise is that effective opposition is not about merely opposing for the sake of it but providing viable alternatives and solutions that resonate with the populace. The current political landscape demands leadership that is driven not by self-preservation, but by a genuine commitment to serve the public good.

For the Conservative Party, the pathway to rehabilitation lies in honest reflection and meaningful actions. The leadership contest should be more than a beauty parade; it should be a rigorous platform where candidates outline how they plan to address the pressing issues facing the nation.

By transparently addressing the failures that led to their defeat, Conservative leaders can begin to rebuild the trust that has been eroded. This involves acknowledging past mistakes, listening to the concerns of their constituents, and developing policies that reflect a deep understanding of the struggles faced by the everyday citizen.

The elderly, particularly those not on pension credit, represent a vulnerable segment of the population. The Conservative Party has a historic chance to champion the rights and needs of these individuals, ensuring they do not bear the brunt of economic austerity measures.

There is a broader lesson to be learnt here about leadership and responsibility. The Tory leadership contenders must rise above factional interests and exhibit the qualities of statesmanship – vision, empathy, and integrity. They need to articulate a future that includes everyone.

A compelling and robust opposition is essential for a healthy democracy. It ensures that the Government is held accountable and that the voices of all citizens are heard. The Conservative Party has the potential to be this force, but it requires genuine introspection and a commitment to change.

The winter months ahead could be harsh, both climatically and economically. It is imperative that our political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, act with foresight and compassion. They must prioritise policies that protect the most vulnerable among us. The £300 winter fuel payment cut must be reconsidered; alternatives must be proposed, and fairness must be restored.

To Tory leadership hopefuls, the message is clear: it is time to stop focusing solely on internal party unity of 80,000 members and start focusing on the broader needs of the nation. Leadership is not about rhetoric but about action – tangible, impactful action that makes a difference in the lives of people, especially those who are struggling the most.