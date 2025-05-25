Winter fuel payments u-turn won't undo policy's political damage to Labour: The Yorkshire Post says
But the Government’s call to make a u-turn on the policy after it unsurprisingly proved to be hugely unpopular goes to show it was always a political choice rather than a necessity.
The decision is being taken at a point where the public finances are in an arguably worse state than when Labour came into office, with the Sunday Times reporting the Chancellor is facing up to a £60bn deficit as a spending review looms next month.
The issue is clearly one that has had major cut-through with voters and has become shorthand for Labour failing to yet deliver the type of positive change the party had successfully campaigned on at the General Election.
Reform has already benefited from rapid disenchantment with Labour in this month’s local elections and Nigel Farage is clearly hoping to build on that with by making a commitment this week to restoring the winter fuel payment in full.
It all means the political imperative to rolling back the policy now outweighs its financial benefits and ministers are reportedly considering restoring the payment to all but the wealthiest pensioners.
But the pain over the issue is unlikely to disappear any time soon for Labour.
In the short-term, there are questions over whether any changes can be rolled out by this winter due to ageing computer systems. But in the longer-term, the negative early impression the policy placed in many voters’ minds about the Labour government may prove even harder to reverse.
