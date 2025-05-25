Rachel Reeves’s decision to axe winter fuel payments to all but the poorest pensioners within weeks of Labour coming to power was presented by the Chancellor as an unfortunate but unavoidable move to balance the books on public finances and reassure the markets.

But the Government’s call to make a u-turn on the policy after it unsurprisingly proved to be hugely unpopular goes to show it was always a political choice rather than a necessity.

The decision is being taken at a point where the public finances are in an arguably worse state than when Labour came into office, with the Sunday Times reporting the Chancellor is facing up to a £60bn deficit as a spending review looms next month.

The issue is clearly one that has had major cut-through with voters and has become shorthand for Labour failing to yet deliver the type of positive change the party had successfully campaigned on at the General Election.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves at Downing Street, London, ahead of the Government's first budget in October. Photo: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

Reform has already benefited from rapid disenchantment with Labour in this month’s local elections and Nigel Farage is clearly hoping to build on that with by making a commitment this week to restoring the winter fuel payment in full.

It all means the political imperative to rolling back the policy now outweighs its financial benefits and ministers are reportedly considering restoring the payment to all but the wealthiest pensioners.

But the pain over the issue is unlikely to disappear any time soon for Labour.

