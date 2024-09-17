Women living in the North are having to fight harder for success than those in the rest of the country - Hannah Davies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We live shorter lives, with less of those years in good health, we work more hours and are paid less for them. If women in the North were paid at the same level as those in the rest of the country, we’d earn nearly £7bn more a year for our work.

And we also give much to the UK. We provide more unpaid care than women in the rest of the country – a staggering £10bn of unpaid care, that’s £2bn more than if we cared the same amount as the country’s average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The findings for Yorkshire and the Humber tell the same story. The average weekly wage for a full-time working woman in the region is £567 – which is significantly less than the national average of £625, and considerably lower than women in London who take home £757 on average.

Hannah Davies is the executive director of Health Equity North.

10.7 per cent of women living in Yorkshire provide unpaid care and that number almost doubles when you look specifically at women aged 55-59, with more than one in five providing unpaid care.

Yorkshire has higher rates of poverty than the national average.

The list of the inequalities faced by women in the North goes on. Our report, which was backed by North’s two female Mayors Tracy Brabin and Kim McGuinness, can look at only a snapshot of the many challenges faced by women in northern regions from birth, through their working lives and into their old age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlook has also got worse over the past few years. Cuts because of austerity fell more in the North – our Health Equity North reports show people in Blackpool saw a £720 cut in welfare funding per person compared to £190 cut per person in the much richer Cambridge. The pandemic hit the North harder and for longer than those in the rest of England, increasing physical and mental illness. The cost-of-living crisis hit the North more, impacting women in the North of England, which was already struggling with the country’s highest child poverty rates, even harder.

Women in the North of England are more likely to have stillbirths than those in the rest of England, women in black and ethnic minorities in deprived areas the worst affected. Women in the North of England live up to six years less in good health than those in the South East, with big implications for their later years. Women in the North are less likely to receive medication for menopause than those in the rest of the country and more likely to suffer from mental ill health.

For the women who are struggling most, the impact is incredibly harsh.

As a woman who was born, raised and who has raised her own family in the North of England, I have seen the impact of these inequalities on communities. I also see how hard people are working to beat the ingrained barriers they have pitted against them; how desperate they are to break the cycle of poverty for themselves and their family. That is why they care so much and work so hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why the government needs to give targeted support to those in areas most in-need, to help the Women of the North who are already trying to help themselves.