Work with farmers not against them to ensure food security

The Government needs to outline a clear vision for farming if it has any hope of winning back the trust it has destroyed in recent months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seldom has a Government alienated a constituent think quickly. Especially a sector that is so important to our food security.

Farmers were already facing a hard time before Labour rocked up with its wrecking ball policies such as the family farm tax. The weather hasn’t always been kind and overseas trade has posed an increased threat to their livelihoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire is lucky to be home to a vibrant farming sector, this is most evident when everyone associated with the agricultural industry turns out for the Great Yorkshire Show. That is why The Yorkshire Post is keen to emphasise to the Government the need for it to work constructively with our farmers.

Farmers harvest wheat in fields. PIC: Tony Johnson

Farming is not only vital for food security but it can also be an enabler for economic growth.

Policies such as the family farm tax simply serve to throttle investment.

The problem seems to be a disconnect between Defra (Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs) and the Treasury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decisions that may look good on paper don’t necessarily translate well into reality. And the weight of evidence, especially on the family farm tax, means the Government should at least pause this ill-conceived policy until it has heard from all stakeholders.

The Government is right to pursue net zero. The climate emergency can no longer be ignored. But it must do so by working hand-in-hand with farmers, not by running roughshod over them and carpeting the countryside over with solar panels and wind turbines.