World Book Day: Bi-lingual Ukrainians shame Britain as teachers pay for school books – The Yorkshire Post says

The multi-lingual Ukrainain president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ability to speak Russian fluently – and Boris Johnson also choosing to deploy his own skills as a linguist – does make it harder for the Kremlin to suppress dissenting views.

Even though the Russian media has reportedly been banned form using words like ‘invasion’ and ‘assault’, the world must take its lead from President Zelenskyy – this conflict will only end with Vladimir Putin’s removal from power.

And this is reflected by the humility of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries like Poland – and then apologising for their poor English at the start of media interviews outlining their escape from hell and then appealing, with great eloquence, for the watching world to stand in unity with Ukraine.

Contrast this with Britain which is paying a heavy price for past decisions to marginalise the teaching of foreign languages and how, on the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, six in 10 primary school teachers are having to buy books to stock their classrooms because of budget pressures.

Now, while it is important to note that successful teaching is contingent on a three-way partnership between parents, policy-makers and schools, children unable to read or write properly at primary school are not just seeing their futures put at risk; they’re also being denied the world of opportunities open to bi-lingual speakers.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday.