World Cancer Research Day: How Yorkshire continues to be overlooked - Dr Stuart Griffiths

The charity works with 710 researchers and cancer experts to bring vital expertise and knowledge to the region, so people in Yorkshire are among the first to benefit from life-saving cancer breakthroughs.

While World Cancer Research Day is a moment to celebrate progress, it’s also a time to confront a stark reality. When it comes to cancer research funding, Yorkshire continues to be overlooked.

Despite being home to nearly 8 per cent of the UK population, the region receives just 5 per cent of health research funding. In contrast, London receives 32 per cent of funding while accounting for 13 per cent of the population. This imbalance limits the amount of research taking place here in Yorkshire, reducing opportunities for people to take part and making it harder to attract future investment.

Dr Stuart Griffiths is director of research, policy and impact at Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Clinical research – studies involving people to test new treatments and approaches – is vital to saving lives. Research shows that hospitals offering research opportunities are linked with delivering better care, improved outcomes and even higher survival rates.

Yorkshire Cancer Research is funding two world-leading bowel cancer trials, FOxTROT 2 and 3, to test the effectiveness of chemotherapy before bowel cancer. Delivered at hospitals across Yorkshire and beyond, these trials aim to cure more people of bowel cancer and provide early access to innovative cancer treatments before they become widely available on the NHS.

Encouragingly, recent analysis from Yorkshire Cancer Research shows that people in Yorkshire are more likely to be told about research opportunities during their cancer care than almost anywhere else in England. As the biggest funder of cancer research study places in Yorkshire, Yorkshire Cancer Research is working closely with clinical academic researchers to bring innovative research into the real world.

In 2024-2025, the charity funded 33 per cent of all opportunities to take part in cancer research study places in the region, helping more people benefit from innovative treatment and clinical trials.

However, despite this progress, there is still a long way to go. Greater investment is vital to grow these life-changing research opportunities and reach more people across the region.

Clinical academics – doctors who combine careers in healthcare with research – are essential to the delivery of research in the NHS. Yet between 2012 and 2022, their numbers declined, particularly in Yorkshire where they fell by 25.6 per cent, the sharpest decline of any region in England and four times the national average. While numbers have begun to recover nationally, despite some improvements, data from 2024 shows Yorkshire continues to lag behind.

Without investment in people, Yorkshire’s healthcare system cannot deliver the research needed to move towards a cancer-free future.

With the government preparing to publish its National Cancer Plan later this year, Yorkshire Cancer Research is calling for urgent action to address the recommendations set out in its landmark White Rose Cancer Report, including the need to give Yorkshire a fairer share of cancer research funding.