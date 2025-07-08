Wrapping up young people in cotton wool means they’re not ready for the world of work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The answer does not lie with just schools or even businesses. What is needed is all stakeholders to work together to ensure young people feel work-ready when they leave education.

Parents have a big role to play in making sure young people are ready for work as well. There is a growing sense that younger generations are wrapped up in cotton wool and not allowed to find their way in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also worth looking at the unintended consequences of tightening labour laws in this country. Businesses are reluctant to give children a Saturday job because of all the red tape involved. Safeguarding, while really important, has led to a paralysis of young people’s development.

Children in a school classroom.

The Government needs to look at how it can create space in the curriculum to give teachers the time to help prepare young people for the world of work with input from business leaders.

More schools say they offer high-quality work experience, but two in five 18- to 24-year-olds have never completed any work experience, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). There’s a danger that inequality could widen.