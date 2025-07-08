Wrapping up young people in cotton wool means they’re not ready for the world of work

Rising numbers of young people classed as not in employment, education or training (Neet) should be of great concern to the Government. This issue is only going to get worse if the gap between education and employment is not bridged.
The answer does not lie with just schools or even businesses. What is needed is all stakeholders to work together to ensure young people feel work-ready when they leave education.

Parents have a big role to play in making sure young people are ready for work as well. There is a growing sense that younger generations are wrapped up in cotton wool and not allowed to find their way in the world.

It is also worth looking at the unintended consequences of tightening labour laws in this country. Businesses are reluctant to give children a Saturday job because of all the red tape involved. Safeguarding, while really important, has led to a paralysis of young people’s development.

Children in a school classroom.

The Government needs to look at how it can create space in the curriculum to give teachers the time to help prepare young people for the world of work with input from business leaders.

More schools say they offer high-quality work experience, but two in five 18- to 24-year-olds have never completed any work experience, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). There’s a danger that inequality could widen.

In many sectors, employers are crying out for young people to join the workforce. And they are willing to work with schools and colleges to open the doors to gainful employment. It is a matter of joining the dots.

