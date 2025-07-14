York and North Yorkshire is well positioned to achieve a low carbon economy - Baroness Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was encouraging to see the first York and North Yorkshire Carbon Negative Conference buzzing with delegates committed to a low carbon economy, through embracing everything from sustainable agriculture and low carbon energy, to retrofitting existing housing stock.

York and North Yorkshire is well positioned to attract green investment, it has the commitment, the capability, the innovative thinking and a strong academic base. Moving away from fossil fuels means investing in energy efficiency and alternative clean energy sources which will in-turn bring economic growth and tangible benefits such as jobs, lower energy bills and cleaner air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presentation I gave to the conference highlighted the effects of climate change on the region. Those effects are being felt right now.

Baroness Brown of Cambridge is chair of the Carbon Trust and chair of the Adaptation Committee of the Climate Change Committee. PIC: UK Parliament

In June temperatures touched 30 degrees and drought has already been declared in Yorkshire following England’s driest spring in over 130 years.

As I was preparing my presentation I realised the hugely important role land management will play in the region. This was made clear from the Climate Change Committee’s 7th Carbon Budget report, which emphasises how land use and agriculture will play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the 2030s and 40s.

York and North Yorkshire, as a leader in food and farming and the rural economy, has the opportunity to trailblaze and trial approaches in these sectors. But it isn’t only about reducing emissions, we also need to adapt to the changing climate which is bringing wetter winters as well as hotter, drier summers. I was very interested to see the Ousewem project demonstrating the potential for nature-based solutions to relieve flooding on Yorkshire’s rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the region’s farmers and land managers to be able to deliver emissions reductions and adaptation services like increasing flood resilience they must have government support to develop farming practices and technologies, for example to reduce emissions from managing crops and livestock.

Through proper funding and investment into land management, the region can reap the benefits, not only of mitigating climate change, but by being a trailblazer in developing a thriving green economy.

By attracting private investment, and with support from Government, I believe York and North Yorkshire is well positioned to achieve a low carbon economy.

At the Carbon Negative Conference I saw a combined authority attracting funding to a range of programmes all aimed at creating a pipeline of investable projects and long term partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included a commitment to regenerative agriculture through the Grow Yorkshire Partnership, which will support farmers in cutting pesticides while increasing food yield and water retention in their soil.

I also saw an impressive understanding of retrofit, a potential growth sector for the area. Because of the region’s unique heritage and rural housing, it’s another opportunity to lead the way in supporting energy-efficient, low carbon technology replacing outdated heating methods in older homes and business premises.

The signs that the Government is seeing a commitment to the region is starting to become apparent and that confidence will be essential in attracting investment and further funding.