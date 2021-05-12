York leads by example as lockdown enters home straight – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet the iconic track – one of the great theatres of world racing – is also emblematic of the challenges facing all venues as Bridget Guerin becomes the racecourse’s first female chairman. Its losses during the pandemic, coupled with the legacy of social distancing, means it needs to utilise its facilities 365 days a year.

It is why hospitality boxes could be hired out as offices on non-race days while accommodation for stable staff, the best in Britain, can be booked by tourists looking to stay, or camp, in the city. Even the weighing room could become a mobile base for physios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However this is precisely the type of innovation that will be crucial as the whole county’s economy looks to get back on track – literally.

York's season-opening Dante meeting begins today. Photo: James Hardisty.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.