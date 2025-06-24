Yorkshire and the Humber will play a key role in our clean energy plans - Ed Miliband

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why this Government is delivering the most significant investment in homegrown clean energy in British history - putting the UK on the path to clean power by 2030, bringing down bills in the long-term – creating hundreds of thousands of good jobs and tackling the climate crisis.

We’ve published our modern Industrial Strategy to unlock our country’s potential and deliver national renewal. As part of this our Clean Energy Industries Sector Plan will capitalise on the UK’s strengths in high-value manufacturing and our skilled energy workforce, to build up the industries of the future right here at home.

This includes further support for industrial ports - with £1bn from Great British Energy to invest in homegrown domestic supply chains. This will help to build manufacturing facilities here in Britain for key components like floating offshore platforms and electric cables.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband at a press conference at the International Summit on the Future of Energy Security. PIC: Kin Cheung/PA Wire

We are placing our publicly owned national energy champion Great British Energy at the heart of the UK’s industrial policy, enabling it to catalyse billions more in private sector investment. This is an agile and active government in action, targeting areas like clean energy where we can lead the world.

We are also introducing powers to fast-track future grid capacity for critical businesses such as data centres and large manufacturers which bring in high quality jobs and the greatest economic value to the UK.

Yorkshire and the Humber will play a key role in our clean energy plans. Since July last year when this government came to power, we have progressed 29 clean energy projects in this region alone – all helping to bring jobs to communities across Yorkshire, grow the local economy, and support the nation’s energy security.

From the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s advanced manufacturing research facility in Rotherham to develop fusion energy, to Schneider Electric investing in a new electrical equipment manufacturing facility in Scarborough with 200 new jobs on offer, and Siemens Gamesa’s factory on the Humber employing over 1,000 people, our clean energy mission is supporting the jobs of the future for people right here in Yorkshire.

And after years of delay under previous governments, we confirmed that we will progress the Viking carbon capture project in the Humber with development funding, helping provide long-term industrial certainty for working people in the area. We are actively reinvesting in the Humber’s reindustrialisation with good, well-paid, skilled jobs for the region’s engineers, technicians and electricians.

The truth is that for too long, politicians have allowed deindustrialisation to sweep over our industrial heartlands, and see good jobs go overseas. This Labour Government was elected to deliver change and a core part of that is fighting to protect and create jobs across Yorkshire and the North.

With this industrial strategy, we put our money where our mouth is to deliver on these jobs and investments. It is time to choose investment over decline for our country - it is time to build it in Britain.