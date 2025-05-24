Yorkshire Cancer Research is a success story that this region could not be more proud of

Cancer was and is “one of the greatest scourges of mankind”, as Sir Berkeley Moynihan called it nearly a hundred years ago.

There will have been few medical clarion calls that have reverberated for such a long time than that of one of the finest surgeons of his generation. The fact that the Yorkshire Cancer Research charity continues to support pioneering research in the fight against this killer disease is a testament to that.

Sir Berkeley’s stirring speech called for financial support to help establish research in laboratories in association with the University of Leeds.

Shows the long standing value of university research in this field and beyond and why Yorkshire is lucky to be home to such prestigious seats of learning and research.

A sponsored walk in Harrogate for Yorkshire Cancer Research. PIC: Gerard Binks

The charity was ahead of its time with Yorkshire Cancer Research’s work predating even the founding of the NHS. Today it funds £64m of research and services, including 25 clinical trials, giving thousands of people the opportunity to take part in and benefit from new developments and innovations. This is life-changing work and potentially history altering as developments in the fight against cancer continue to progress.

Behind all the remarkable developments Yorkshire Cancer Research has been able to support is the benevolence of the good folk of the region. Ordinary people and businesses who give up their time to help raise much needed funds. Those who dig into their own pockets to give whatever they can.