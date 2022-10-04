Yorkshire CCC left picking up the pieces as letter shows mishandling of racism crisis - The Yorkshire Post says

That is why the letter that The Yorkshire Post has managed to obtain a copy of today is of great concern.

It highlights not only the failings of the current regime running the club but also the previous one, which allowed for a vacuum to be created while dealing with the racism allegations levelled at the club by former spin bowler Azeem Rafiq.

The letter, which it could be argued was a misguided attempt at reaffirming loyalty to the club by those who signed it, does not justify grounds for dismissal. This was borne out by the fact that the club was left with major compensation payouts.

Sponsorship signage removed from Headingley Stadium, home of Yorkshire Cricket Club. Yorkshire CCC lost several sponsors over their handling of Azeem Rafiq's racism claims. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Lord Patel, the current chairman of Yorkshire, did find himself trapped on the crease, to borrow a cricket phrase.The ECB, which did little to intervene while the racism scandal was simmering away, was threatening to take lucrative test matches away from Headingley. The governing body has serious questions to answer about its handling of the whole saga.

The emotionally charged DCMS committee hearing did little to bring calm to a situation that had boiled over.

Yorkshire CCC now finds itself not only picking up the pieces off the field but also on it with the club having suffered the ignominy of relegation to the second division this season.