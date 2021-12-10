Yorkshire Dales resilience masks failings over Storm Arwen response – The Yorkshire Post says

The Government has launched an inquiry into the response to Storm Arwen across the North after householders were left without power and water for many days.

They’re resilient, they rarely complain and they look out for each other.

Yet this ‘big society’ mutual dependency when crucial infrastructure, like electricity, water and, critically, digital connectivity, is disrupted by Storm Arwen and other extreme weather events.

And the fact that Richmondshire District Council – one of the local authorities in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire constituency – feels moved to speak out is indicative of wider concerns about the response to the most recent storms.

As Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng launches the Government review, it is important that the report’s findings are published – and then implemented – if Ministers are remotely serious about ‘learning lessons’, an ubiquitous phrase at the best of times, and protecting rural areas.