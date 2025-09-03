Yorkshire farmers need meticulous biosecurity to counter Avian influenza threat - Julian Sparrey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver is clear: wild birds. More than 730 wild bird deaths have tested positive for the virus so far this year in Great Britain, including 78 in July despite temperatures above 30°C that would normally suppress transmission. To me, this proves the virus is persisting in wild populations rather than fading with summer heat.

Gulls are now making up a large proportion of wild bird deaths and this worries me. Young birds are currently fledging and adults will now start to forage further inland. Recent studies have also shown that gulls can regularly travel into England from Northern Europe, sometimes up to 300 km, to feed on freshly cultivated fields.

This summer’s heatwave has only accelerated that movement, potentially bringing reservoirs of infection closer to poultry units far earlier than normal. In addition, the traditional vector of AI - wild birds from Eastern Europe - will shortly be starting their migrations. This feels like a perfect storm about to hit our shores.

Julian Sparrey is group technical director at Livetec.

Unfortunately, Yorkshire has seen more than its fair share of AI outbreaks over the last five years. This is due, in no small part, to the attractiveness of the county for migratory wild birds. The Humber Estuary, River Ouse and its tributaries and other smaller wetlands all attract migratory birds annually. It should be no surprise to note that most past AI outbreaks have been relatively close to these features.

We are also concerned that we are seeing an increasing number of AI outbreaks in gamebirds across the country. Yorkshire has a thriving game industry, but this virus could rapidly become its biggest threat.

Considering the above, disease pressure could be very high this autumn. However, this should not mean that outbreaks are inevitable. I would like to point out that during last winter we had customers in Yorkshire that were very close to, and in one case surrounded by, AI outbreaks, yet they never succumbed. Why? Were they just lucky?

No. They made their own luck. They all implement meticulous biosecurity, especially with respect to how they access and protect/maintain their poultry buildings.

We know that the AI virus only needs one chance to infect your flock - which is why it's crucial to always maintain strong biosecurity on your farm. By doing so, you can stop the virus contacting your birds or at least, if they’re free range or gamebirds, help contain it and avoid the spread of AI to other sites.

Everyone should be playing their part to contain this disease - whether they be a commercial farmer, shooting syndicate or backyard keeper. Biosecurity can seem hard work but can be made simpler and easier by well-targeted and designed systems. At Livetec, we specialise in identifying biosecurity vulnerabilities on farms and providing practical solutions to mitigate these risks. While difficult to quantify, implementing strong biosecurity measures will always pay off.

Finally, I would urge all farmers and keepers to be proactive and not to wait until cases appear locally.

In my view, year-round vigilance and implementing effective biosecurity is now the only way we can protect the poultry and gamebird industries and safeguard livelihoods.