Yorkshire farmers need to be protected at all costs when striking trade deals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire farmers are proud custodians of the land. There is no one better placed to manage the environment than them.

But anyone who knows anything about farming will understand the demanding nature of agriculture. Given the growing importance of food security, it would be unwise to heap more pressure on farmers to secure trade deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the surface, the trade agreements announced with India and the US are to be welcomed. The National Farmers' Union (NFU) even called the trade deal with India “balanced and considered”.

Farmers harvest the wheat in fields close to Thixendale in the Yorkshire Wolds. PIC: Tony Johnson

The US deal, at this juncture, also protects the high standards that British farmers adhere to and are proud of.

However, that is not to say that the US won’t put pressure on Britain in the future. And erosion in standards should never be on the table.

And concerns have been raised for British arable farmers about the inclusion of a “significant volume of bioethanol” in the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury, says the agreement with the US will be “really good for Britain”. But that will only be the case if Britain’s agricultural sector is protected and farming is about more than just food production.

There’s much to be done on the home front to ensure that the public is buying British where it can. Clearer packaging on supermarket shelves is needed. Too often a Union Flag adorns packaging only for the origin to read another country.