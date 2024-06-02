Yorkshire has lost one of its leading lights in Rob Burrow but his legacy will shine for years to come
Rob Burrow’s achievements on the pitch for Leeds Rhinos were in themselves inspiring but what he achieved in raising awareness of MND was even more remarkable.
The whole Burrow family including his wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson have carried themselves with great dignity throughout what has been a very difficult time for them.
Despite the devastating news in late 2019, Rob and his family, along with his good friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, set about trying to help others.
In doing so the former Leeds Scrum-Half surpassed captured hearts across the world. It was a triumph of the human spirit in face of adversity.
While Rob Burrow would have been justified feeling sorry for himself, he chose to help much needed funds for MND charities, raising awareness of the disease in the process. He represented the best of men through his determination to selflessly make a positive difference in the world.
A lot will rightly be said about his stellar playing career, which spanned 17 years. He won every honour there was to win in the domestic game. He did it with one club, winning the respect of fans everywhere, regardless of their allegiances.
But he transcended the game of rugby league and there is perhaps no better tribute to the man than the fact that the groundbreaking of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital will still go ahead today as planned, at his request.
Leeds and indeed Yorkshire has lost one of its brightest lights but his legacy will continue to shine for many years to come.
